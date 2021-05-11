Brinker Harding wins in District 6; Aimee Melton leads in District 7

City Councilwoman Aimee Melton is on pace to win reelection to her northwest Omaha seat based on Tuesday results.

Melton, a two-term incumbent, led challenger Sara Kohen in the District 7 results. Melton held a lead of more than 700 votes late Tuesday.

But absentee ballots that were delivered Tuesday are still scheduled to be counted Friday, and both campaigns held off calling the race over.

Derek Oden, campaign manager for Melton, said the results late into the night exceeded the campaign’s expectations.

“We feel really, really good about it,” he said.

A Republican, Melton is an attorney and managing partner with Reagan, Melton & Delaney L.L.P.

Kohen is a Democrat who also is a licensed attorney. She works as the director of advancement for Friedel Jewish Academy.

Kohen said a lot of absentee ballots that voters turned in Tuesday were still to be counted, and she didn’t expect to know results until Friday.

Kohen said she was proud of the campaign she ran, calling it a privilege to speak to thousands of people about their experiences, dreams and struggles. She said she looks forward to seeing the returns.