Bulk mail found scattered on Lake Street in North Omaha was headed to recycling

Hundreds of pieces of unopened mail were found scattered on Lake Street near 18th Street last week.
According to a spokesman for the U.S. Post Office, the mail was undeliverable bulk mail that fell from a recycling truck.
Mark Inglett, a spokesman for the post office, said postal officials are in contact with the recycler to discuss what happened and what needs to be done to prevent it from happening again.
Bulk mail consists of such things as advertisements, coupons and solicitations.
Inglett said bulk mailers agree ahead of time that if their mail is addressed to a vacant house, it will be recycled, as opposed to being returned to the sender. That's what this mail was, he said.
The mail was cleaned up within a day of The World-Herald contacting the post office.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of October 2021
Jen Ellis, 39, walks through the remaining belongings and trash in a homeless encampment where she used to live north of downtown. Omaha police started clearing the camp, which is on Union Pacific property, of people in late September.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kiki, a newly announced pregnant elephant at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, which now has two pregnant elephants, with both calves due around February 2022.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Zachary Kuo celebrates winning the NSAA Class A #1 Singles state boy's tennis championship at the Koch Tennis Center in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Director of Bands at the University of Minnesota Emily Threinen conducts before the start of their game against Nebraska on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Benson freshman Aaliyah Jones works on a project in a freshman academies class on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun sets as Michigan works on their second drive of the game against Nebraska Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Max Dye front, and his brother Rex, climb the Husker Legacy outside of Memorial Stadium before the Nebraska and Michigan on Saturday. Max is 8, Rex is 5, and they are from Sutherland, Nebraska and will be attending their first game.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The boys start their race during the Metro Conference Cross Country Meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost smiles as his team celebrates a touchdown late in the second quarter against Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Taylor Ward scores past Lake Superior State's Ethan Langenegger during their game on Sunday at Baxter Arena.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Samori Toure hauls in a long touchdown pass during the third quarter against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson greets kids in the northwest corner of Memorial Stadium after defeating Northwestern football 56-7 on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ty Robinson tries to rally the crowd in the third quarter against Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is lifted in the air after scoring his second touchdown of the first quarter against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant breaks free on a long run during the first quarter against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kendall Coley is introduced during the Husker Hoops Opening Night celebration at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Ed Hubner, left, and Riley Mahoney warm up before playinng North Platte on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte's Kolten Tilford, left, can't stop Omaha Creighton Prep's Jack Stessman as he breaks away for a 65-yard second-quarter touchdown run on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Genesis Eggerson, 15, poses in the pink ball pit as her mom, Rachel Fox of Omaha, uses a remote to take photos during an opening event Thursday for Oh Snap!, a selfie studio at Westroads Mall.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Hannah Camezind pitches against Hastings in Hastings on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Penelope Smith shares a greeting card based on Sir John Franklin's Arctic expeditions of the 1800s.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
