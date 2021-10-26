Bulk mail found scattered on Lake Street in North Omaha was headed to recycling

Hundreds of pieces of unopened mail were found scattered on Lake Street near 18th Street last week.

According to a spokesman for the U.S. Post Office, the mail was undeliverable bulk mail that fell from a recycling truck.

Mark Inglett, a spokesman for the post office, said postal officials are in contact with the recycler to discuss what happened and what needs to be done to prevent it from happening again.

Bulk mail consists of such things as advertisements, coupons and solicitations.

Inglett said bulk mailers agree ahead of time that if their mail is addressed to a vacant house, it will be recycled, as opposed to being returned to the sender. That's what this mail was, he said.

The mail was cleaned up within a day of The World-Herald contacting the post office.

