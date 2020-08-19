Candidate for North Omaha legislative seat decides against seeking pardon

LINCOLN — A candidate to replace State Sen. Ernie Chambers in representing North Omaha in the Legislature missed his scheduled hearing before the Nebraska Board of Pardons on Wednesday, but says he wasn’t aware he was on the agenda.
Terrell McKinney, a Creighton University law student and former All-American wrestler at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said later Wednesday that he and his attorney had decided against pursuing a pardon for several misdemeanor crimes that occurred six to 10 years ago.
McKinney, 29, said he didn’t understand why his name would have appeared on the Pardons Board’s agenda, because he hadn’t requested it.
“Getting or not getting it doesn’t have too much effect on me right now,” he said.
McKinney placed second in the spring primary, and squares off against former Omaha City Council member Fred Conley to replace Chambers, who cannot run for re-election this year due to term limits. Chambers served a record 46 years in the Unicameral, and has spoken in support of McKinney.
In 2016, McKinney had sought a pardon for 12 misdemeanor convictions in Omaha that occurred from 2010-14. Most were traffic offenses, such as no valid vehicle registration and driving under suspension, but two of the convictions were resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
At the time, McKinney said the convictions hampered his goal of becoming a wrestling coach. Several letters of support were sent to the board, including one from McKinney’s former college coach, Mike Denney.
The Pardons Board, in 2016, voted to postpone a decision on the pardon saying that McKinney hadn’t yet met one condition for a pardon — three years of no misdemeanors.
A pardon is an official forgiveness of past crimes, and is often sought by people seeking a clean slate so they can begin new careers, restore gun rights, or work with school or children’s groups.
