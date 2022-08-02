Candidates for Douglas County sheriff lay out their visions for the office

The candidates for Douglas County sheriff shared their visions for improving the office at a debate Tuesday night.

Republican Aaron Hanson, an Omaha police sergeant, and Democrat Greg Gonzalez, a retired Omaha deputy police chief, discussed issues such as deputy recruitment and retention, public safety and patrol presence.

The debate, at the Aspen Room at 98th and M Streets, was hosted by the Nebraska Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #2, which represents the Douglas County sheriff’s deputies. Union President Jason Mass said he wanted to host the debate to give members access to the candidates in what he sees as the first competitive sheriff’s race in nearly two decades.

“For the first time for most of us in our career, it’s an actual contentious sheriff’s election,” he said.

When asked what he thinks is different about his plan for the office compared with his opponent’s, Gonzalez focused on his campaign pillars of retention, community engagement and reducing violent crime.

“It’s going to be very important that you have a sheriff that, one, understands management, understands budgeting and understands what it takes to build relationships,” he said.

Hanson said he and Gonzalez have similar ideas, but also some differences. He said he would focus on keeping Douglas County safe through growing the force in proportion with the county’s population growth, promoting retention through attractive salary and benefits and implementing a pretrial supervised release program.

On his campaign website, Hanson proposes training a group of deputies to focus on people under court supervision and assist judges and probation officers with the individuals’ re-entry into society.

“This is working in other communities around the country,” Hanson said. “It’s helping individuals to rehabilitate and making our communities safer.”

Gonzalez said he sees a pretrial release program as turning sheriff’s deputies into “glorified probation officers.”

When asked about how they would address the number of deputies on patrol, especially given the effects of annexation in the county, Hanson and Gonzalez agreed that the force needs to be expanded.

Hanson said he thinks the office needs an additional 40 to 45 deputies in the long run, which he said likely would cost around $3 million. He said he thinks the pretrial release program could make up those costs.

“That will give us the ability to do advanced traffic enforcement, just like the Omaha Police Department does,” he said.

Gonzalez said he thinks an increased force could help emphasize community policing. He also noted that some of the smaller police departments in the county, such as the Valley department, often rely on deputies when they are short-staffed.

“We’re going to not de-emphasize patrolling because we can’t, because the crimes are up,” Gonzalez said.

Both candidates said they support increasing salaries and expanding employment benefits for deputies.

Hanson said while he values the county’s dispatchers, he said he doesn’t think they should be making more than some deputies. He also said deputies need disability leave and better retirement options.

“We have got to honor our front-line deputies, sergeants, lieutenants,” Hanson said. “And I know by the numbers that your wage scale is too low. “

Gonzalez agreed that wages need to be increased. He said he would be open to other changes to make the contract more attractive to deputies.

“There are different positions within the county that may get paid more than a sergeant in this department,” Gonzalez said. “That’s troublesome to me, knowing that we’re law enforcement, we need to pay fair market valuation.”