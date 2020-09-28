Charlie Kirk and Donald Trump Jr. stump for Republicans in Omaha

National political activist Charlie Kirk, known for organizing college conservatives and provoking the campus left, brought his young Republican road show to Omaha on Monday.
Kirk is traveling battleground districts to boost the reelection of President Donald Trump and GOP members of Congress for Turning Point Action, the campaign arm of Turning Point USA.
His local appearance featured Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox news personality who’s dating Trump Jr., and Omaha-area Republican Rep. Don Bacon, who’s facing a tight House race with Democrat Kara Eastman.
Kirk voiced what he and many on the right (and left) say is at stake in the Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District. Nebraskans could decide “the future of our country.”
“It might come down to this,” Kirk said.
Bacon said Republicans feel more passion for their presidential nominee than Democrats do for theirs and said that could help Trump win in the 2nd District. Still, the race could come down to how Trump does in debates, including the first one on Tuesday, he said.
“This district can be persuadable with performance,” Bacon told The World-Herald on Monday. “If it’s about his Twitter and name-calling, he’s gonna lose.”
The Omaha area matters in 2020, because Nebraska, like Maine, awards an electoral vote to the presidential popular vote winner in each of its three congressional districts. (Nebraska also awards two electoral votes to the statewide winner.)
Trump’s in for a fight in the 2nd District, based on recent polling. The district sits on a fault line in the presidential race, and polls show Democrat Joe Biden leading.
A New York Times/Siena College poll in the 2nd District released Monday found Biden leading Trump 48% to 41%. That echoed the findings of a recent Democratic poll.
Kirk mentioned a Washington Post story Monday that described Nebraska’s 2nd District as a possible Biden flip from Trump’s column in 2020. The GOP crowd booed.
Republicans say polls consistently undercount Trump’s support.
“If the polls were accurate, Hillary would be in office,” said Republican National Committee spokesperson Molly Safreed.
Surrogates for both campaigns are getting comfortable in Nebraska and Iowa. Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff, the spouses of the Democratic nominees for president and vice president, visited Sarpy County on Saturday.
Trump Jr., Lara Trump and second lady Karen Pence have stopped by in recent weeks. Pence’s husband, Vice President Mike Pence, will visit nearby Carter Lake on Thursday. The event at Owen Industries Inc. is set for noon.
Kirk said the contrast between Trump and Biden comes down to results, eliciting cheers when he mentioned the nomination of a third conservative Supreme Court justice, Amy Coney Barrett.
Trump Jr.’s speech criticized Biden’s accomplishments to an organizer-estimated crowd of 700 at a reception hall just north of Omaha. His father, he said, has done more.
Trump Jr. touted his father’s progress toward Middle East peace and his efforts to expand the economy before the coronavirus-related slump and said people know he can bring it back.
Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb and the Democratic National Committee’s Maddie McComb criticized Trump Jr.’s visit as a distraction from Trump’s failures, including on health care.
Both said voters need Biden and the Democrats’ real protections for people with preexisting conditions, not flimsy Trump executive orders and GOP lawsuits that they say could gut the Affordable Care Act.
“Nebraskans won’t be fooled,” Kleeb said.
Kirk and Trump Jr. briefly addressed the New York Times’ publication of a story on Trump’s tax returns, with Kirk saying he wanted to know who broke the law to give info to the newspaper.
Trump Jr. said he wants more details about Biden’s income and how Biden made money, given his career in politics. Biden released three years of his tax returns while running in the Democratic primaries.
Many of Trump Jr.’s attacks on Biden concerned his age. He joked at one point that people should be handing Biden Ensure and Depends, not the nuclear codes. Some “Never Trump” Republicans have leveled similar age-related criticisms against Trump.
Kleeb dismissed Kirk as a peddler of conspiracy theories who targets college professors. She and McComb said Trump Jr.’s insults can’t overcome how poorly his father responded to COVID-19.
Kirk told the crowd that Trump and Republicans need Bacon in the House. But he said the race is tight and neither will win without putting in the work of knocking on doors.
Monday’s Times poll also showed Omaha’s congressional race essentially tied, with Bacon leading Eastman 45% to 43%, up compared to a recent poll but still within the new poll’s margin of error.
Bacon said he expects to do better than the poll found in suburban Sarpy County, the western half of which is in the 2nd District.
Eastman’s campaign manager, Dave Pantos, said Bacon knows he’s losing, “and his friends in the (Trump) administration of the $750 tax bill aren’t going to help him.”
Voters who requested early ballots by mail will get a chance to decide starting this week. Those who want to wait for Election Day can cast their ballots Nov. 3.
World-Herald staff writer Joseph Morton contributed to this report.
aaron.sanderford@owh.com, 402-444-1135,
