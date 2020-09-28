Charlie Kirk and Donald Trump Jr. stump for Republicans in Omaha

National political activist Charlie Kirk, known for organizing college conservatives and provoking the campus left, brought his young Republican road show to Omaha on Monday.

Kirk is traveling battleground districts to boost the reelection of President Donald Trump and GOP members of Congress for Turning Point Action, the campaign arm of Turning Point USA.

His local appearance featured Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox news personality who’s dating Trump Jr., and Omaha-area Republican Rep. Don Bacon, who’s facing a tight House race with Democrat Kara Eastman.

Kirk voiced what he and many on the right (and left) say is at stake in the Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District. Nebraskans could decide “the future of our country.”

“It might come down to this,” Kirk said.

Bacon said Republicans feel more passion for their presidential nominee than Democrats do for theirs and said that could help Trump win in the 2nd District. Still, the race could come down to how Trump does in debates, including the first one on Tuesday, he said.