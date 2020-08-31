Chris Janicek won't quit Senate race; Democrats eye write-in candidate

Chris Janicek made it official Monday. He's staying in the U.S. Senate race, despite repeated calls by the Nebraska Democratic Party that he step aside.
Nebraska Democrats demanded that Janicek resign after he sent sexually explicit text messages about the campaign’s fundraising director.
Janicek, an Omaha baker, will face incumbent Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican, in the Nov. 3 general election.
"There is a group of people who keeps saying you need to drop out," Janicek said at a Monday afternoon press conference. "They say you need to let someone run who can beat Ben Sasse. I am the best chance to defeat Ben Sasse in the upcoming Senate race in Nebraska. Me and my team have spent the past two years campaigning."
Sasse and the Nebraska Republican Party declined to comment. But Sasse and Janicek have agreed to the Senate race’s only planned debate, at 7 p.m. Friday on Nebraska Educational Television in Lincoln.
Sept. 1 is the deadline for political parties in Nebraska to replace a nominee who withdraws from the race.
Janicek's refusal to quit leaves Democrats preparing for a write-in campaign against Sasse in a state where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats by more than 200,000 voters.
Party leaders had hoped to replace Janicek on the ballot with Omaha mental health practitioner Alisha Shelton, who would have been the state’s first Black Senate nominee from a major party.
But state law prevents Shelton from running as a write-in candidate if Janicek remains in the race, because he beat her in the primary. Former Rep. Brad Ashford flirted briefly with running as a write-in candidate.
Jane Kleeb, chairwoman for the Nebraska Democrats, said Janicek has no support from the party. She said Janicek should have taken responsibility and stepped aside instead of blocking Shelton’s bid.
Shelton said the party deserves a nominee with a moral compass, one who is willing to do the right thing, even if it is hard. She said she is “sad that Chris is not leading.”
Democrats say they’ll hold a press conference within the next week to announce their plans. Shelton has said previously that she plans to run in 2024, for the seat of Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb.
aaron.sanderford@owh.com, 402-444-1135,
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.