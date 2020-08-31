Chris Janicek won't quit Senate race; Democrats eye write-in candidate

Janicek's refusal to quit leaves Democrats preparing for a write-in campaign against Sasse in a state where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats by more than 200,000 voters.

Party leaders had hoped to replace Janicek on the ballot with Omaha mental health practitioner Alisha Shelton, who would have been the state’s first Black Senate nominee from a major party.

But state law prevents Shelton from running as a write-in candidate if Janicek remains in the race, because he beat her in the primary. Former Rep. Brad Ashford flirted briefly with running as a write-in candidate.

Jane Kleeb, chairwoman for the Nebraska Democrats, said Janicek has no support from the party. She said Janicek should have taken responsibility and stepped aside instead of blocking Shelton’s bid.

Shelton said the party deserves a nominee with a moral compass, one who is willing to do the right thing, even if it is hard. She said she is “sad that Chris is not leading.”