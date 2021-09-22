Ciao! Omaha and Carlentini, Italy, sign friendship agreement

Omaha’s connection to Carlentini, Italy, created by two Italian brothers and forged over a century of heritage, reached an official level Wednesday.

By virtual connection, the two cities signed a Sister City Friendship Agreement — pledging to build on their long-standing connection with new cultural, civic and business exchanges.

From the Durham Museum on Omaha’s end of the ceremony, Mayor Jean Stothert said a great distance separates the cities, but a great friendship connects them.

“You can bring Carlentini to Omaha, and we can bring the city of Omaha to you,” she said.

In the early 1900s, brothers Giuseppe and Sebastiano Salerno came to Omaha from their homeland in Carlentini, Sicily. Upon settling here, they recruited Carlentini residents to a new home in Omaha.

The new Italian immigrants established Omaha’s Little Italy neighborhood just south of the former rail station that’s now the Durham, and created an Italian link that continues in Omaha to this day.

Today, Italians are credited as Omaha’s fourth-largest ethnic group, and two-thirds of that population are said to be descendants of Carlentini immigrants.