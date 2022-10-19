Citing public safety concerns, city asks Omaha bar to resubmit for liquor license

Mutual of Omaha tower will be Omaha's tallest building
A downtown Omaha nightclub will have to resubmit its liquor license application and undergo a public hearing because of concerns over public safety.
Ryan Wiesen, assistant city attorney, summarized 13 tavern reports during Tuesday's City Council meeting that detailed numerous violent incidents at the Throwback Arcade Lounge since February 2021.
The reports described multiple large fight disturbances, staff members interfering with police, illegal parking and complaints from neighbors.
"Part of my biggest concern is the delayed entry for officers when they're attempting to come into the bar," said Councilwoman Aimee Melton.
Melton chairs the City Council Law Committee, which requested that the business submit a formal liquor license application. The council unanimously approved that request.
Throwback Arcade Lounge, located at 1402 Howard St., opened in November 2020.
In addition to the tavern reports, Wiesen shared security pictures of two patrons leaving the lounge and urinating on neighboring private property.
The formal application doesn't repeal the club's liquor license. Rather, it allows the Throwback Arcade Lounge to renew its license only if the requirements that existed when the license was issued continue to be met. The Nebraska Liquor Control Commission will review the application and the City Council will decide if the license should be renewed or denied.
"I want good owners who have businesses to succeed," Melton said. "That's my goal, but I also think that we need to have some extra oversight on here."
Councilman Danny Begley also voiced concerns on public safety.
"When people's physical being is threatened because of this establishment, there's a problem," Begley said.
William McGinn, an attorney for the club, told council members that Throwback Lounge hired off-duty officers to assist in security last spring, and that club owners are attempting to work with neighboring property owners on concerns.
