City announces plans for temporary downtown Omaha library branch

City officials on Friday announced plans to open a temporary library in downtown Omaha that will allow for the demolition of the W. Dale Clark Library months before the new downtown branch opens.

The plan would see the city pay $27,000 to rent space at 1410 Howard St. for six months, per an agreement slated to go before the Omaha City Council on Tuesday. A separate agreement would pay an architecture and engineering firm $10,000 to design the temporary site.

According to the plan released by the Mayor’s Office on Friday, the Howard Street location would open Sept. 1 and maintain the same hours of the existing downtown library, the W. Dale Clark, which will close at the end of August.

The temporary site would allow the city to maintain library services between the closure of the W. Dale Clark — which will be demolished to make way for Mutual of Omaha's new headquarters — and the opening of the new downtown library branch at 1401 Jones St.

An official in the Mayor's Office previously said they hoped to have the Jones Street location up and running by Jan. 1, 2023. However, it is now on track to open March 1.

Additional time is needed to complete structural improvements to the building to support library materials and display features, according to the Mayor's Office. The cost of the improvements will be paid by White Lotus Group, which owns the building.

The temporary location on Howard Street will remain open until the Jones Street branch opens.

Visitors to the temporary location will be able to check out and return materials and access computer and printing services, but meeting rooms and programming will not be available during the transition period, according to the Mayor's Office.

The Howard Street location will be staffed by current library employees. The $4,500-per-month rental cost will be paid through the city's general fund, according to a memo, and will not affect the library's operating budget. The lease gives the city access to 2,570 square feet of space.

The Mayor's Office noted that two Metro routes provide bus service at the intersection of 14th and Howard Streets, where the temporary library will be located. Five other routes service areas within two blocks of the location, and there is metered parking in the area.

"The Howard Street location is convenient and accessible and allows us to continue service throughout this transition," Mayor Jean Stothert said in a statement.

Demolition of the W. Dale Clark, which sits just west of the newly renovated Gene Leahy Mall, is scheduled to begin Oct. 1. The library will close at the end of August to start the moving process, per the Mayor's Office.

Several assessments in recent years have recommended replacing the W. Dale Clark. A 2017 master plan described the facility as "dated, inefficient and underutilized."

In November, Stothert announced plans to move downtown library services to the Jones Street building. Administrative offices and central distribution currently housed in the W. Dale Clark would relocate to a vacant Shopko store at 84th and Frederick Streets.

Under lease agreements approved in February by the City Council, the Jones Street property will be leased for 10 years at $465,000 a year, while the 10-year lease for the former Shopko is for $405,000 per year. Both buildings require renovations.

In January, Stothert and Mutual of Omaha announced plans that will result in a new skyscraper on the site of the W. Dale Clark. The plan involves a land swap that will give Mutual the library site, appraised at about $7.8 million, while the city will receive a vacant lot at 14th and Dodge Streets, appraised at about $6 million.

In June, the City Council agreed to pay Cox Contracting Co. $678,000 to tear down the W. Dale Clark. The Cox bid was the lowest of seven received by the city.

In addition to the lease agreement for the Howard Street space, the City Council on Tuesday will consider an agreement that would pay local firm HDR Architecture Inc. $10,000 to design the temporary library. Earlier this year, the City Council agreed to pay HDR $494,614 to design improvements needed at the Jones Street location and the former Shopko.