City announces the timeline for demolition of Omaha's W. Dale Clark Library

The demolition of Omaha's main library is set to begin in early October.

The 45-year-old W. Dale Clark Library that sits just west of downtown's Gene Leahy Mall is coming down to make way for a new corporate skyscraper. The Dale Clark closed to the public at the end of August and the city opened up a temporary downtown library location at 1410 Howard St.

A press release from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert's office Tuesday outlined the Dale Clark's remaining days.

Monday: Omaha Public Library began the move into a new administrative building at 3020 S. 84th St.

Sept. 19: Concrete barriers will be placed along the streets surrounding the W. Dale Clark. Metro will close the bus stop on 14th Street between Douglas and Farnam Streets. The ORBT station at 15th and Douglas Streets will move to a bus shelter on the southwest corner of 16th and Douglas.

Sept. 23: Library staff will complete the move to the new library administration building.

Sept. 26: The city will remove parking meters around the W. Dale Clark.

Oct. 1: The site will be turned over to Cox Contracting for demolition.

Oct. 3: A genealogy reading room will open at the new library administration building. Its hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The city will pay $678,000 to demolish the W. Dale Clark, which will clear the way for a new $600 million Mutual of Omaha headquarters. The Mutual skyscraper has been tied to the construction of an Omaha streetcar system, which the city will pursue as the development moves forward.

Since Stothert announced those plans in January, some Omaha residents have criticized the process, alleging it prioritizes corporate interests over public spaces.

Project supporters point to a need for redevelopment and job growth in the city’s urban core, as well as the need for a modernized downtown library.

The city plans to open a new downtown branch in a renovated space at 1401 Jones St. in March.