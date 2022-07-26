City approves millions for Omaha library move renovations

The Omaha City Council voted Tuesday to approve spending more than $6.4 million to renovate two buildings for Omaha’s downtown public library moves, and to commit $20 million toward building a new central library at 72nd and Dodge Streets.

The renovations, recommended by Mayor Jean Stothert, are to accommodate the demolition of the W. Dale Clark Library in downtown Omaha to make way for a planned new Mutual of Omaha office tower.

The council agreed to pay Ronco Construction Company Inc. $3.93 million to renovate a building at 1401 Jones St. into a new downtown Omaha Public Library branch. The city plans to lease the building for 10 years at $465,000 a year, with an option to opt out of the lease or buy the building after five years.

Council members also voted to approve paying the Weitz Co. $2.53 million to renovate a former Shopko store at 3020 S. 84th St. into a library administration and distribution building. The city would pay $405,000 a year to lease the space under a 10-year lease.

And as expected, the council formally approved Tuesday entering an agreement with the nonprofit Community Information Trust that commits the city to providing $20 million toward the expected $140 million to $150 million cost of a new central library. Most of the funds will come from private donations. The nonprofit Heritage Omaha will raise money for and manage the project, according to the agreement.

The measures spending millions flew through the council with 7-0 support and little or no discussion from council members Tuesday, although they have engendered passionate objections from the public over the past several months and the renovation costs were millions more than the Mayor’s Office initially projected.

But a related $27,000 contract — leasing an Old Market building for six months as a temporary downtown branch library — drew questions and criticism from some council members Tuesday. The city also will pay an unspecified amount of expenses.

The lease, recommended by Stothert, is for a building at 1410 Howard St. The council also approved contracting with HDR Engineering for $10,000 for design services for the temporary site.

The city needs a temporary location for the downtown branch replacement because the building at 1401 Jones St. won’t be completed by the time W. Dale Clark is closed at the end of August. Stothert has said the Howard Street location will open Sept. 1.

Troy Anderson, Stothert’s deputy chief of staff for economic development, said the Jones Street renovation is going to take longer than expected because of structural issues discovered in the design process.

Councilman Vinny Palermo pressed Anderson for assurances that the six-month lease will be long enough. Palermo, whose district includes South Omaha, said he had originally doubted that 1401 Jones could be renovated in time to prevent an interruption of library services downtown, and that those concerns were now proving true.

“No offense, but I feel like I’m living in ‘Groundhog Day,’ because I heard that already,” Palermo said.

Anderson said the city, its owner’s representative Noddle Co. and the contractor “are working diligently to get this project done.” Anderson said that the way the deal is structured, with a guaranteed maximum price and the contractor involved from the start, gives him confidence that 1401 Jones will get done on time.

Councilman Brinker Harding said he did not anticipate that there will be an interruption in library services downtown.

“The contractor (on 1401 Jones) has to deliver for a price on a budget, on a schedule,” Harding said. “If they don’t meet that schedule, there are penalties for that.”

Palermo insisted that the lease agreement for the Howard Street building include an option for the city to extend it. Initially, Anderson said the lease agreement had no option for extensions, and the copy of the lease in council documents did not include an extension.

But as a result of Palermo’s questions, Noddle CEO Jay Noddle told the council that the actual lease agreed to with the building’s owner does include options for the city to extend it. Harding amended the resolution to include the correct lease document.

The council approved it 6-1. The no vote came from Councilwoman Juanita Johnson, who expressed concerns that her constituents from North Omaha won’t have sufficient bus service to the Jones Street or Howard Street buildings.

Johnson pressed Noddle to help get answers from Metro about enhancing bus service to the downtown sites. He said he would try.