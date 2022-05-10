City Council approves $3.9 million in TIF for warehouse near Eppley Airfield

The Omaha City Council approved a tax-increment financing request Tuesday for a $21 million warehouse near Eppley Airfield.

Nearly $3.9 million in TIF will go to a one-story facility spanning 150,000 square feet at 5906 Abbott Drive. The warehouse is designed for up to six tenants.

Developer F&J Enterprises Inc., managed by Frank Krejci, requested the TIF to help cover eligible development costs.

The site would provide 148 parking stalls on a surface lot accessible from Abbott Drive, and outdoor space for about 50 trailers.

City planners previously noted the tract has been vacant for many years.

If all goes as planned, the project could be completed by 2023. The developer would use landscaping to shield the parking and service bays from public view along the expressway.

Under the TIF incentive program, the developer of a city-approved project takes out a loan to help cover eligible redevelopment expenses. The loan is paid back, generally over a 15-year or 20-year period, by using the increased property taxes that are generated on the new development.

After the TIF loan is repaid, all of the property taxes collected on the improved property start flowing to those local governments.

The developer’s TIF request was approved following a recommendation for approval by the Omaha Planning Board.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.