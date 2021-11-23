City Council approves resolutions in support of a climate action plan and affordable housing plan

Omaha City Council voiced its support Tuesday for the development of a climate action plan and an affordable housing plan by the city.
In separate resolutions introduced by City Council President Pete Festersen, council affirmed the city's support for drafting the plans, while also identifying the two issues as urgent ones that should be top priorities moving forward.
On housing, Festersen pointed to a recent study that found the city is 80,000 units shorts in affordable housing.
An estimated $20 million will be allocated to affordable housing through the city's American Rescue Plan funds that could be matched with $20 million of philanthropic funding, Festersen said.
Omaha will be required to develop an affordable housing plan as part of a bill spearheaded by State Sen. Justin Wayne and adopted by the Legislature last year.
All cities with populations greater than 50,000 must adopt an affordable housing action plan by Jan. 1, 2023. Cities with populations between 20,000 and 50,000 must adopt an affordable housing action plan by Jan. 1, 2024.
Council unanimously approved the affordable housing resolution.
Both resolutions come as Omaha begins work on its first climate action plan — a fact that puts the city behind some of its peers and even some smaller municipalities, including Lincoln.
Council members voted 6-1 to approve the climate resolution. Councilwoman Aimee Melton voted against, citing concerns that a draft of the plan given to council members shortly before the meeting left unanswered questions.
"I have a lot more questions in regards to this action plan and what we're looking for from the consultant," Melton said. "Without more information, I'm going to vote no on this today because I think there's a lot more that needs to be addressed and a lot more people who need to be included in this."
The planning process will be guided by public-private partnerships, Kevin Andersen, Mayor Jean Stothert’s deputy chief of staff for economic development, told The World-Herald earlier this month.
"We get the question of why start now," Andersen said. "It's in large part because of the work of our partners out there in the metropolitan area. This all came about largely at the invitation of OPPD."
The Omaha Public Power District has spent the last two years developing a decarbonization plan targeted at 2050. The plan will be made public next month.
Lincoln finalized its own climate action plan earlier this year and City Council approved it in March. Work on the plan started in 2019 after the devastating floods in Nebraska.
Andersen said Tuesday that Omaha's planning process will seek public input.
Metro Smart Cities, which has been active in Omaha-area transportation projects, has been tasked with issuing a request for proposals early next year and selecting a consultant by mid-2022.
