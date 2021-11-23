City Council approves resolutions in support of a climate action plan and affordable housing plan

Council members voted 6-1 to approve the climate resolution. Councilwoman Aimee Melton voted against, citing concerns that a draft of the plan given to council members shortly before the meeting left unanswered questions.

"I have a lot more questions in regards to this action plan and what we're looking for from the consultant," Melton said. "Without more information, I'm going to vote no on this today because I think there's a lot more that needs to be addressed and a lot more people who need to be included in this."

The planning process will be guided by public-private partnerships, Kevin Andersen, Mayor Jean Stothert’s deputy chief of staff for economic development, told The World-Herald earlier this month.

"We get the question of why start now," Andersen said. "It's in large part because of the work of our partners out there in the metropolitan area. This all came about largely at the invitation of OPPD."

The Omaha Public Power District has spent the last two years developing a decarbonization plan targeted at 2050. The plan will be made public next month.

Lincoln finalized its own climate action plan earlier this year and City Council approved it in March. Work on the plan started in 2019 after the devastating floods in Nebraska.