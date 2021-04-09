City Council races set for two districts representing southwest and North Omaha

Don Rowe and Patrick Leahy will advance to the general election to compete to represent southwest Omaha’s District 5 on the Omaha City Council, according to unofficial results tabulated Friday.

And in North Omaha's District 2, incumbent Ben Gray will face Juanita Johnson.

Ballots counted Friday by the Douglas County Election Commission determined the results in the two races, which had been too close to call on primary election night Tuesday. The margins remained thin Friday. Fewer than 100 votes separated the second and third-place finishers in both districts.

Rowe, a Republican, and Leahy, a Democrat, emerged from a field of seven primary candidates seeking to replace former Councilman Rich Pahls in District 5, who was elected to the Nebraska Legislature in the fall. Colleen Brennan, whom the council appointed in December to finish Pahls’ term, finished well back in the pack.

Rowe, executive vice president of sales at Millard Lumber, finished first, a position he had held on Tuesday night. Leahy, an architect, had closely trailed Republican small business owner Kathleen Kauth after Tuesday's count, but rose Friday to a very close second, fewer than 100 votes behind Rowe.