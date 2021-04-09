 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City Council races set for two districts representing southwest and North Omaha
0 comments

City Council races set for two districts representing southwest and North Omaha

Mayor Jean Stothert and RJ Neary will move on from the city primary as the top two vote-getters.

Don Rowe and Patrick Leahy will advance to the general election to compete to represent southwest Omaha’s District 5 on the Omaha City Council, according to unofficial results tabulated Friday.

And in North Omaha's District 2, incumbent Ben Gray will face Juanita Johnson. 

Ben Gray

Ben Gray

Ballots counted Friday by the Douglas County Election Commission determined the results in the two races, which had been too close to call on primary election night Tuesday. The margins remained thin Friday. Fewer than 100 votes separated the second and third-place finishers in both districts.

Don Rowe

Don Rowe

Rowe, a Republican, and Leahy, a Democrat, emerged from a field of seven primary candidates seeking to replace former Councilman Rich Pahls in District 5, who was elected to the Nebraska Legislature in the fall. Colleen Brennan, whom the council appointed in December to finish Pahls’ term, finished well back in the pack.

Patrick Leahy

Patrick Leahy

Rowe, executive vice president of sales at Millard Lumber, finished first, a position he had held on Tuesday night. Leahy, an architect, had closely trailed Republican small business owner Kathleen Kauth after Tuesday's count, but rose Friday to a very close second, fewer than 100 votes behind Rowe. 

Gray, a Democrat seeking his fourth term on the council, finished first by a large margin, but challenger Jonathan Lathan had remained in striking distance of Johnson for second place. Johnson, a Democrat, is chair of the 24th Street Corridor Alliance and president of the Long School Neighborhood Association

Juanita Johnson

Juanita Johnson

All seven Omaha City Council seats are up for election this year. The fields were determined in the other five districts on Tuesday night. 

>> Get the full story later today on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald

chris.burbach@owh.com, 402-444-1057, twitter.com/CHRISBURBACH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan gov. urges halt of high school classes

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chris Burbach covers the Douglas County Board, Planning Board and other local government bodies, as well as local neighborhood issues. Follow him on Twitter @chrisburbach. Phone: 402-444-1057.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert