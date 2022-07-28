City Council to consider 10 of 24 suggested changes to Omaha's charter

Omaha City Council members will consider fewer than half of the suggested changes to the city's charter made by the recently completed city charter convention.

After seven meetings, the 15-member charter convention earlier this month approved 24 proposed amendments to be considered by the council.

The convention, formed about every 10 years, is made up of members appointed by the mayor and City Council to review and suggest changes to the city’s charter, the document that establishes the organization and procedures of Omaha’s government.

The convention's suggestions are typically considered by the City Council, which decides whether to send the amendments on to the November ballot for voter approval.

But amending 24 charter sections this November "is not a manageable number for voters or the Douglas County Election Commission," according to a press release from the Omaha City Council's Legislative Affairs Committee.

The council subcommittee is made up of City Council President Pete Festersen, Councilwoman Aimee Melton and Councilman Danny Begley. The group announced Thursday that 10 of the proposed amendments will be placed on the Aug. 2 City Council agenda.

Not included in the 10 proposals is a suggested amendment that would have allowed the mayor to remain in power while traveling outside city limits.

The proposal from Mayor Jean Stothert prompted a debate on the capabilities and limits of new technology, as well as whether Omaha needs a clear line of mayoral responsibility in times of emergency.

Currently, the city charter requires the City Council president to serve as acting mayor whenever the mayor leaves Omaha.

The change would allow the mayor to remain in power while traveling for up to five days. In cases of an emergency, an acting mayor could step in — but only when the mayor is unavailable by phone for two hours or more.

Festersen and City Council Vice President Vinny Palermo had raised concerns about the amendment.

Stothert said the change would modernize Omaha’s out-of-town policy.

That proposal and other items not considered this year aren't written off completely. The City Council, and potentially voters, will have the chance to consider the remaining suggestions in 2024.

Introducing all 24 of the recommendations would exceed the city's election cost budget, according to the subcommittee.

The 10 proposals going forward for City Council consideration include:

An addition that clarifies the line of succession if both the City Council president and vice president are out of the city or unable to preside over council meetings or serve as acting mayor. Succession would go to the longest serving council member.

An exception to the requirement that the City Council meet at least twice a month in the case of a state or federal emergency.

A change that would require public notice of initiative petitions to be published in a designated daily newspaper rather than each of the daily newspapers in the city.

An increase in the amount of money in the Cash Reserve to a maximum of 12% of general appropriations, rather than 8%.

An increase in purchasing procedures that require advertisements for sealed, competitive bids from $20,000 to $50,000.

An increase in contract amounts that require City Council approval from $20,000 to $50,000.

The addition of affordable housing and sustainable development as elements of the city's master plan.

The addition of sexual orientation and gender identities as protected civil rights categories.

As part of the process to fill a vacancy on City Council, the council member vacating their seat cannot vote for their replacement.

The deletion of a current requirement that a medical panel must convene to determine the mayor's ability to serve in the case of a disability.

The suggestions made by the charter convention, but tabled by the council subcommittee include:

A residency requirement for City Council candidates to one year or as state law prescribes.

A residency requirement change that would remove a council member from office if they ceased to be a resident of the city council district that they were elected to represent.

A change that would allow the mayor to remain in power if out of city limits for less than five business days.

The addition of "stormwater management" to duties assigned to the Public Works Department.

Two of the charter convention's recommendations can be made without amending the charter, the subcommittee determined.

The subcommittee asked that an ordinance be drafted that would require the city's finance department to prepare and make publicly available a bonded indebtedness report in line with one of the conventions suggestions.

Committee members also agreed that the council will hold public hearings on budget resolutions before amending the city budget, as was also suggested by the charter convention.

A public hearing on the 10 items will be held Aug. 16 with a vote planned for the following week.

In deciding what to consider, the subcommittee prioritized "urgent issues and governmental effectiveness," according to the subcommittee's press release.

This year's convention approved considerably more proposals than the last convention that met in 2013.

Convention members that year made 12 suggestions. From there, a City Council committee advanced seven amendments to the full council, which voted unanimously to put six before voters.