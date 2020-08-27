 Skip to main content
City donates $105,000 in pool admission fees to Omaha food bank
20200702_new_pools_ar01 (copy)

From left, Quiotis Cross, 12, Jayley Cross, 10, and their cousin, Aubrey Bryant, 12, all of Omaha, slid together at Miller Park in July. Five outdoor city pools opened for a shortened amid the coronavirus pandemic, after anonymous donor paid for operating costs.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

The City of Omaha donated about $105,000 — all of its summer 2020 pool admission fees — to the Food Bank for the Heartland.

Five city pools were open for a shortened season this year. The city had closed them because of the pandemic. But they reopened July 1 after anonymous business and philanthropic donors said they would pay the city’s operating costs.

Mayor Jean Stothert, announcing the donation this week, said city officials had resolved to give the food bank the money when the donors stepped forward.

“We felt like as a city, we didn’t want to make a profit on something that was being funded with private dollars,” she said.

Food bank CEO Brian Barks thanked the mayor and called the donation “a big deal” for the people the organization serves.

“Since the pandemic began back in mid-March all the way through the month of June, our food bank has purchased roughly $2.7 million worth of food,” Barks said. “We are budgeting, moving forward, spending about $600,000 a month to buy food. Under normal circumstances, we’re gonna buy roughly $70,000 to $80,000 (a month). And we unfortunately do not see an end in sight.”

Photos: Our best staff photos of August 2020

chris.burbach@owh.com, 402-444-1057,

twitter.com/CHRISBURBACH

Chris Burbach covers the Douglas County Board, Planning Board and other local government bodies, as well as local neighborhood issues. Follow him on Twitter @chrisburbach. Phone: 402-444-1057.

