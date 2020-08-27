City donates $105,000 in pool admission fees to Omaha food bank

The City of Omaha donated about $105,000 — all of its summer 2020 pool admission fees — to the Food Bank for the Heartland.
Five city pools were open for a shortened season this year. The city had closed them because of the pandemic. But they reopened July 1 after anonymous business and philanthropic donors said they would pay the city’s operating costs.
Mayor Jean Stothert, announcing the donation this week, said city officials had resolved to give the food bank the money when the donors stepped forward.
“We felt like as a city, we didn’t want to make a profit on something that was being funded with private dollars,” she said.
Food bank CEO Brian Barks thanked the mayor and called the donation “a big deal” for the people the organization serves.
“Since the pandemic began back in mid-March all the way through the month of June, our food bank has purchased roughly $2.7 million worth of food,” Barks said. “We are budgeting, moving forward, spending about $600,000 a month to buy food. Under normal circumstances, we’re gonna buy roughly $70,000 to $80,000 (a month). And we unfortunately do not see an end in sight.”
chris.burbach@owh.com
