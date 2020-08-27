City donates $105,000 in pool admission fees to Omaha food bank

The City of Omaha donated about $105,000 — all of its summer 2020 pool admission fees — to the Food Bank for the Heartland.

Five city pools were open for a shortened season this year. The city had closed them because of the pandemic. But they reopened July 1 after anonymous business and philanthropic donors said they would pay the city’s operating costs.

Mayor Jean Stothert, announcing the donation this week, said city officials had resolved to give the food bank the money when the donors stepped forward.

“We felt like as a city, we didn’t want to make a profit on something that was being funded with private dollars,” she said.

Food bank CEO Brian Barks thanked the mayor and called the donation “a big deal” for the people the organization serves.