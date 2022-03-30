City of Omaha begins laying groundwork for creation of a streetcar system

Omaha's proposed streetcar system is several years, and many steps, away from becoming reality, but city officials earlier this week started laying the bureaucratic foundation needed to bring the project to life.

The City Council on Tuesday approved up to $100,000 in consulting fees for a review of the project's proposed financial plan, and it heard testimony on a proposed Omaha Streetcar Authority. The authority, a joint entity between Metro and the city, would be tasked with designing, maintaining and eventually operating the streetcar, according to an ordinance presented to council.

The authority's governing board would be made up of seven members: three appointed by the mayor and approved by the City Council, three appointed by Metro's CEO and one community member appointed by the Greater Omaha Chamber.

If the authority is approved, Metro, the agency that oversees Omaha's public transit, would not compete with the streetcar for state and federal funding, said Jennifer Taylor, a senior attorney with the city.

Taylor stressed that Metro is crucial to the streetcar's eventual operation.

Under state law, Metro is the sole entity in Omaha with the authority to operate a transit system within the city.

"(The city) can build it on our roads, but we cannot operate it," Taylor said. "It's also been pointed out to us by public works that it's important to engage the operator as part of the design and construction of the project that they will then be operating."

As announced by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert in January, the streetcar will operate along a 3-mile route using 5.5 track miles. The line travels along Farnam and Harney Streets from 10th Street to 42nd Street and along 10th Street between Harney and Cass Streets.

The cost of building and launching the system is estimated at $225 million, but because federal guidelines call for a 35% contingency in case of unexpected costs, the city would need to raise $306 million.

Stothert shared a funding plan for the project, which indicated that the streetcar’s financing will rely heavily on an anticipated surge of new development surrounding the proposed route.

The city plans to issue special revenue bonds and private placement bonds to pay for the system’s construction. The buyers of those bonds will be repaid using money generated by tax-increment financing (TIF).

But before those bonds are issued, the city needs to complete a deeper dive into its financial plan.

The City Council unanimously approved a resolution that will pay a public finance consulting firm, MuniCap Inc., up to $100,000 for its analysis of the city's financial plan for the streetcar.

"As we move forward, particularly as we get to a point where we will issue bonds, we would like to understand more fully and completely the validity of the financing model that has been presented to us," Taylor said.

MuniCap was identified by the city's bond counsel as "the sole fiscal agent with any sort of credence to prepare this report," Taylor said.

Officials have said that the costs of launching the streetcar system and paying back the bonds will be more than covered by an estimated $354 million generated via TIF.

Those dollars would come from three different revenue streams within a special TIF district spanning the entire streetcar route, as well as three blocks north and south of the route.

New developments in the streetcar district would contribute 25% of their TIF proceeds. That element alone is projected to generate $218 million.

Using authority it has under state law, the city also plans to extend the timeline of already existing TIF projects in areas deemed extremely blighted along the route from the current 15 years to 20 years. Those five additional years of payments would generate $50 million.

The third part will come from existing properties that see increased valuations within the TIF district, raising $86 million.

Typically through TIF, the developer of a city-approved project takes out a loan to help cover eligible redevelopment expenses. The loan is paid back, generally over a 15-year period, by using the increased property taxes that are generated on the new development. Normally, property tax payments go to support schools, city and county government and other local tax-reliant bodies.

During the TIF period, the property owner continues to pay a portion of property taxes to local governments based on the valuation that existed before any improvements. After the TIF loan is repaid, property taxes collected on the higher-value, improved property then start flowing to those local governments.

MuniCap will research the proposed TIF boundaries and revenue projections, consulting with the city on a financial report.

"When we get to a point where we want to issue those bonds this fall, we will need to do an offering statement that will include the report," Taylor said.

A draft financial analysis obtained by The World-Herald earlier this month states that the streetcar could spur $3 billion in development along its planned route during a 15-year span.

The analysis also estimates that once built, the operations and maintenance of the streetcar would cost about $6.4 million a year — a cost that could be covered, in part, by an increase in fees on existing parking garages.

If the city's proposal for a streetcar authority is approved by the City Council, Metro would not be on the financial hook for the system's operations or maintenance.

Council members will vote on the Omaha Streetcar Authority next Tuesday.

"We need to have an agreement with the streetcar authorities as to how we will fund them, and we can't have an agreement with the streetcar authorities if the authority doesn't exist," Taylor said.

The formation of the authority and the financial plan are just two of many steps the city will have to take before construction on the streetcar can begin.

On the proposed timeline, construction would happen in 2024 through 2025, with the streetcar open and functioning sometime in 2026.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.