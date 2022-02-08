City of Omaha mask mandate remains in place

The mask mandate for Omaha will be reviewed Wednesday, but the occurrence of COVID cases and local hospital capacity haven't dropped below benchmarks set by the Douglas County public health director.

Lindsay Huse, acting in her role as the City of Omaha public health director, had issued the temporary mask mandate for the city on Jan. 12. She said at the time that it could last four weeks initially, but also set the benchmarks. Those include that the seven-day average of total COVID cases had to sink below 200 cases per day per 100,000 residents, and that hospital occupancy must remain at or below 85% for seven days.

Wednesday marks four weeks since the mandate took effect. The Douglas County Health Department said in a press release Tuesday that the mandate will be reviewed Wednesday. But the release, sent by department spokesman Phil Rooney, said "the seven-day average total number of cases needs to get below 200. We are now at 361.1."