City of Omaha mask mandate remains in place

The mask mandate for Omaha will be reviewed Wednesday, but the occurrence of COVID cases and local hospital capacity haven't dropped below benchmarks set by the Douglas County public health director.
Lindsay Huse, acting in her role as the City of Omaha public health director, had issued the temporary mask mandate for the city on Jan. 12. She said at the time that it could last four weeks initially, but also set the benchmarks. Those include that the seven-day average of total COVID cases had to sink below 200 cases per day per 100,000 residents, and that hospital occupancy must remain at or below 85% for seven days.
Wednesday marks four weeks since the mandate took effect. The Douglas County Health Department said in a press release Tuesday that the mandate will be reviewed Wednesday. But the release, sent by department spokesman Phil Rooney, said "the seven-day average total number of cases needs to get below 200. We are now at 361.1."
Hospital capacity is improving as COVID cases have been declining, but occupancy has only been below 85% for three days, Huse told the Douglas County Board on Tuesday. She noted the steep decline in cases and a reduction in hospitalizations and the number of people with COVID on ventilators, calling those things "wonderful progress in the right direction."
But she said the county and Omaha are still experiencing high levels of COVID transmission and need to continue to be vigilant and careful.
Meanwhile Tuesday, the Lancaster County Health Department extended its mask mandate another two weeks because cases remain relatively high, although the numbers have been declining.
The department reinstated the county's mandate on Jan. 15. It now will run through Feb. 25.
"We’re all anxious to put this surge behind us, but right now, our hospitals still need our help to relieve some of the pressure they continue to experience,” Health Director Pat Lopez said.
