City of Omaha raises cost of street obstruction permits

For the first time since 1986, the City of Omaha is raising the price of a permit to obstruct or occupy a public street, alley or sidewalk.

The amendment, passed by the Omaha City Council last month, also will allow for applications to be completed online, Park Omaha announced in a press release. The permit is needed when the public right of way is obstructed during construction, such as for the operation of a crane or storage of materials.

"The costs in Omaha will still be lower than the costs in other comparable cities," said Ken Smith, city parking and mobility manager. “But the new pricing more accurately reflects the costs associated with processing permits and the classification of the street.”

The change is intended to incentivize contractors to expedite work in the public right of way, ultimately making streets safer and reducing complaints, Smith said.

Dumpsters and storage units being placed on the street will increase from $21.60 for 30 days to $30 for up to 15 days, with an additional charge of $30 each 15 days thereafter.

The fees for occupying a travel lane, parking lane or walkway have also increased.

Applications for permits and information on pricing can be found on the Park Omaha website at parkomaha.com/resources/special-permit.