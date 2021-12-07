City of Omaha receives high bond ratings, criticism of unfunded pension liability

Omaha's high bond rating from two leading firms will remain unchanged, but both companies remain critical of the city's unfunded pension liability.
For the seventh consecutive year, Moody's Investors Services and S&P Global have assigned the city high bond ratings. S&P Global assigned an AA+ rating with a stable outlook, its second highest rating.
Moody’s assigned an Aa2 rating with a stable outlook on the city's general obligation bonds, which are issued annually to finance streets, sewers, parks, public safety and public facilities projects, according to a press release from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert's office.
Municipal bond ratings are viewed as important because they can have an impact on interest rates, with higher ratings typically leading to lower interest rates, according to the Council of Development Finance Agencies, an organization made of up state and local development finance agencies and authorities from across the country. Lower interest rates ultimately mean less money spent by the issuer of the bonds.
“After two years of pandemic-related uncertainty and difficult budget decisions, these ratings demonstrate our commitment to managing your tax dollars carefully, under all circumstances,” Stothert said in a press release.
Both companies, however, were critical of the city’s unfunded pension liability. The S&P Global report stated that, “Additional credible changes will need to be implemented to address the plan’s large and growing unfunded pension liability to prevent potential credit deterioration."
The city will continue to work toward reforms of public employee pensions, Stothert said.
“We still have a lot of work to do to reform our public employee pensions and will continue to push our employee bargaining units for further changes to protect the city and the taxpayers from future liability,” Stothert said.
