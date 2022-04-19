City of Omaha seeking community input on affordable housing plan

Omaha's Planning Department is seeking community input as the city develops an affordable housing action plan.

City officials will partner with RDG Planning and Design to host several open-house style meetings planned for May.

The meetings are the next step in the city's development of the Omaha Housing Affordability Action Plan, through which city officials aim to identify strategies that address Omaha’s housing affordability needs, according to a press release from the Planning Department.

The meetings are planned for:

May 2, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center, 6400 University Drive S. Room 201/205

May 3, 6-7:30 p.m. at The Venue at Highlander, 2120 N. 30th St.

May 4, 6-7:30 p.m. at Benson High School, 5120 Maple St.

May 5, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Livestock Exchange Building, The Brandeis Ballroom, 4920 S. 30th St.

May 9, 6-7:30 p.m. at Countryside Community Church, 13130 Faith Plaza

May 11, 6-7:30 p.m. at Millard West High School, 5710 S. 176th Ave.

May 17, 6-7:30 p.m. at Saddlebrook Community Center, 14850 Laurel Ave.

“Housing is a foundational element of our community as it touches everyone who lives, works and plays in Omaha and we fully recognize how quality housing positively impacts people's health and wellbeing," said David Fanslau, planning director with the City of Omaha.

The department is "excited to partner with the larger community to develop specific actions to address affordable housing and housing affordability," Fanslau said.

At the meetings, community members will be asked for their views on housing needs and on amenities needed to support housing investment, according to the press release. Attendees can also discuss their direct experiences with fair housing and city programs. Members of the planning team will be on hand to answer questions.

The listening sessions come on the heels of several notable announcements by the city regarding affordable housing.

During her state of the city address earlier this month, Mayor Jean Stothert announced the creation of a new affordable housing program between the city and the nonprofit Front Porch Investments. The program will receive $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money, an amount matched by a $20 million philanthropic donation, and another $20 million from an undisclosed third source — making it the largest local program funded with ARPA dollars.

In addition to ARPA, Omaha has received more than $100 million through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Those dollars, half of which have been spent, continue to be used for utility and rental assistance.

In March, Omaha City Council approved a redevelopment plan that calls for roughly 1,000 new units of affordable and workforce housing to be built in the city's urban core during the next two decades.

