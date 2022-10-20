City of Omaha seeks community input on plan to improve walking, bicycling conditions

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced Thursday evening that she has reversed course on plans to remove the protected bike lane on Harney Street.
The City of Omaha is seeking community input on the development of a master plan meant to improve walking and bicycling conditions in the city.
Two open houses are scheduled for next month. The events are meant to inform and engage community members on the
ConnectOmaha Active Mobility Master Plan.
The plan will "develop a vision for a more complete and connected network for walking, bicycling, and other active mobility travel modes serving all areas of the city," according to a press release shared Thursday.
Once completed, the plan will propose and prioritize improvements including trail corridors, on-street bicycle facilities, sidewalks and crossing upgrades. It also will make recommendations focused on making walking and bicycling safer, more comfortable and more convenient.
Open houses are scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 9 at The Venue at Highlander, 2120 N. 30th St.; and 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center on the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus, 6400 University Drive South.
Members of the planning team will be available to answer questions about the project. Community members can also share their views on current walking and bicycling conditions in Omaha and help shape goals and prioritize improvements.
“We look forward to working with the community to develop an actionable vision with specific projects and strategies that will connect people to complete streets and trails throughout Omaha,” said Dave Fanslau, city planning director.
More information on the plan, including a questionnaire, can be found at
bit.ly/connectomaha.
