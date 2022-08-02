City of Omaha to hire consultant for diversity, equity & inclusion initiatives

The City of Omaha will pay more than $131,000 for a consultation on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts throughout city government.

The work by the National League of Cities was approved by City Council members Tuesday. Supporters of the initiative call the effort a transformative opportunity for Omaha.

"Our mission statement that we ask of all city employees is to respond to our community's present and future needs. This work will help us equip city employees to do that," said Keith Station, Omaha's first officer for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Hiring the consultant is a continuation of an effort that began in the summer of 2020 when Mayor Jean Stothert announced Station’s hiring as part of a package of steps responding to the protests that ignited across the nation and in Omaha following the murder of George Floyd.

Station was tasked with expanding the diversity of city government, implementing bias training for city employees, naming two boards to advise city leaders on such issues and developing a strategic plan for diversity, equity and inclusion — often called DEI — in city government.

Under the $131,725 contract approved Tuesday, the National League of Cities' Race, Equity, and Leadership (REAL) division will assist in that process.

The REAL team consultants will conduct interviews with city staff members to gather perspectives on racial equity in Omaha and provide tools to the city with the goal to advance its equity work, which will include technical assistance, workshops and leadership training, according to a press release from the Mayor's Office.

Station told council members that the city will know the consultation efforts are working when hiring trends begin to better reflect the city's population and city supervisors and leaders are equipped to understand and meet the needs of city employees.

"We'll also know when we have a more inclusive process for promoting and onboarding people to the many city boards that exist," Station said, "and when surveys and assessment results help us generate a usable feedback loop for the directors and managers about the needs of city employees."

The National League of Cities' work will likely begin later this summer and will continue through late next year.