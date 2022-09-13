City of Omaha will again pay thousands more than anticipated for move of main library

The City of Omaha will again pay thousands of dollars more than anticipated for the design and construction of a new downtown library and administration building.

An increase in construction costs has added $130,294 in design and engineering services from HDR Inc., an Omaha-based firm hired by the city to assist in the move of Omaha's main library services.

The City Council approved the increase Tuesday without discussing it.

The resolution stated that rising construction costs led to the increase in payment to HDR. Construction costs for the two buildings were originally estimated at $3.9 million but have since risen to $5.9 million.

Under a professional service agreement approved in March, the city planned to pay HDR $494,614 to design the improvements needed for Omaha’s new library locations.

In July, the City Council approved an additional $10,000 to HDR for the company's assistance in renovating a temporary downtown library location at 1410 Howard St. The interim space was needed because the building at 1401 Jones St. wouldn't be completed by the time the W. Dale Clark closed at the end of August.

With the new costs approved by the City Council on Tuesday, HDR will be paid a total of $634,908 for design and engineering services.

City officials first announced in November that the public services of the downtown W. Dale Clark Library would move to the space on Jones Street. The city intends to demolish the W. Dale Clark to make room for a new Mutual of Omaha headquarters.

While evolving design plans and supply chain challenges prolonged the timeline for the downtown project, structural problems within the historic building on Jones Street have played a significant role in setting back the opening date of that location, according to emails obtained by The World-Herald through a records request.

The structural problems were discovered after layers of cork, concrete slabs, ceilings and walls were removed, revealing “a significant level of structural deterioration,” according to an analysis of the building completed by Performance Engineering in April.

The analysis found that water damage from rain and snow as well as interior moisture from the building’s use as a cold storage facility contributed to the structural problems. The Jones Street building was initially constructed in 1912 for the David Cole Creamery. The W. Dale Clark was built in 1976 and was renovated in 1995.

The Mayor's Office told The World-Herald last month that the costs of the structural repairs to the building will be covered by building owner White Lotus Group.

Demolition of the W. Dale Clark Library is scheduled to begin in early October.

The city has so far approved about $9.7 million for the move of the downtown library, including renovations, leases and temporary space costs.