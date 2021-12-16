City of Omaha will hire consultant to assist in move of downtown library

Although the city plans to move the downtown branch to Jones Street for an undetermined amount of time, officials have eyed 72nd and Dodge Streets as the location for a new main library.

Omaha fundraising organization Heritage Services, which has led a series of local civic philanthropic efforts, has been working on plans to build a new main library.

Heritage and the city are exploring the possibility of demolishing the building that houses the private digital library Do Space, at 72nd and Dodge Streets, and building a new main library on the site.

Heather Bullis, who spoke to the board with her 10-year-old son Theodore Bullis, questioned the need to look elsewhere in the city for a new main branch.

"The folks with Heritage have said that they want to build a world-class, enviable library," Bullis said. "Right now, the city owns the (downtown) property that would make it an amazing place. There could be a library at one end, a science center at the other and (the Gene Leahy Mall) in between. Like these bookends of learning."

City and library officials have stressed that the move and demolition of the W. Dale Clark are independent of Heritage's potential involvement in funding a new main library.