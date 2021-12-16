City of Omaha will hire consultant to assist in move of downtown library

The City of Omaha plans to hire a consultant to assist in the move of the downtown library.
Kevin Andersen and Troy Anderson, deputy chiefs of staff for Mayor Jean Stothert, informed the Omaha Public Library Board during its meeting Thursday that the city intends to publish a request for proposals on Monday.
Complete details of the request were not provided at the meeting, but the city is seeking assistance with the actual physical move and help with engaging stakeholders in the process.
The meeting at the Millard Library was the first since last month's announcement that the downtown library would move to a vacant building on Jones Street, four blocks south of its current location.
"Our board and library leadership will have a very direct role in how we function and the design, in accordance with their operations plans and ongoing strategic plan," Andersen said. "We're entrusting our experts in the field with the ultimate oversight and working with a consultant for the design and functionality of these new branches."
Several members of the public asked questions of the board and city officials, namely on the urgency of moving downtown services and demolishing the W. Dale Clark Library building. They also raised concerns about the accessibility of the new location.
Although the city plans to move the downtown branch to Jones Street for an undetermined amount of time, officials have eyed 72nd and Dodge Streets as the location for a new main library.
Omaha fundraising organization Heritage Services, which has led a series of local civic philanthropic efforts, has been working on plans to build a new main library.
Heritage and the city are exploring the possibility of demolishing the building that houses the private digital library Do Space, at 72nd and Dodge Streets, and building a new main library on the site.
Heather Bullis, who spoke to the board with her 10-year-old son Theodore Bullis, questioned the need to look elsewhere in the city for a new main branch.
"The folks with Heritage have said that they want to build a world-class, enviable library," Bullis said. "Right now, the city owns the (downtown) property that would make it an amazing place. There could be a library at one end, a science center at the other and (the Gene Leahy Mall) in between. Like these bookends of learning."
City and library officials have stressed that the move and demolition of the W. Dale Clark are independent of Heritage's potential involvement in funding a new main library.
Under the proposed move, the downtown library will relocate to 1401 Jones St., where the city will lease a building for $465,000 a year on a 10-year lease. After five years, the city will have the option to opt out of the lease or purchase the building.
The structure will need to be renovated, which is expected to cost $3 million — an expense split by the city and the building’s current owner, White Lotus Group.
Administrative offices and distribution will move from the W. Dale Clark to an old Shopko at 84th and Frederick Streets. The city will pay $500,000 to remodel that space and $405,000 per year to lease it under a 10-year lease.
Demolition of the 45-year-old W. Dale Clark building would open up a prime location for redevelopment, which Mayor Jean Stothert hopes will coincide with the reopening of the Gene Leahy Mall.
A vote by the Library Board is expected in January.
If the plan is approved by the board and the Omaha City Council, the new downtown location is expected to open in fall 2022.
