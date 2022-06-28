City of Omaha will pay nearly $700,000 to demolish the W. Dale Clark Library

The City of Omaha now has a price tag for the demolition of the W. Dale Clark Library.

With approval from the City Council Tuesday, the city will pay Cox Contracting Co. $678,000 to tear down the 45-year-old downtown library.

Cox, based in Council Bluffs, placed the lowest of seven bids on the city contract. The next lowest bid was for $893,000. The highest was $2.4 million.

The contract was approved by a vote of 6-1; Juanita Johnson voted against.

The demolition is the latest cost covered by the city to move a $600 million Mutual of Omaha skyscraper forward.

The City of Omaha will pay $99 million to buy the skyscraper's 2,200-space parking garage, charge the company to lease parking for its employees, and make the parking spots available for other public uses outside the workday.

The city will also look to acquire and operate for public use the three parking garages on the current Mutual of Omaha campus in midtown for $53 million. As with the downtown Mutual garage, the city will finance the purchase with bonds and would charge the public for use.

Mutual’s original acquisition of the block where the W. Dale Clark Library currently sits was made through a deal with Lanoha Real Estate Co. In exchange for the library property, the city will take ownership of a Lanoha-owned site at 14th and Dodge Streets. That site is appraised at about $6 million.

The library site has been appraised at about $7.8 million.

The land swap will pave the way for the Mutual of Omaha tower to rise on the W. Dale Clark property at 15th and Douglas Streets, just to the west of downtown’s Gene Leahy Mall.

Under lease agreements approved by the council in February, the public services of the W. Dale Clark Library will move to a building at 1401 Jones St. The library’s administrative offices and distribution will move to a former Shopko at 84th and Frederick Streets.

The Jones Street property will be leased for 10 years at $465,000 a year, while the 10-year lease for the former Shopko is for $405,000 per year. Both properties were expected to need renovating and remodeling. At the time the lease agreements were approved in February, city officials estimated the total costs to the city at $2 million.

Separate from the leases, the council agreed to pay HDR, a local architecture and engineering firm, $494,614 to design the improvements needed at both locations.

That money is in addition to the $390,000 being paid to local development company Noddle Co. to manage the move of W. Dale Clark.

Mutual's redevelopment plan also requires the city to pursue the development of a streetcar line linking downtown and midtown.

