City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse named as interim city attorney
Omaha City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse was named as interim city attorney Tuesday.

Kuhse, who was chosen for the position by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, will begin Dec. 12, following the retirement of current City Attorney Paul Kratz.

20201118_new_kuhse

Matt Kuhse

Before he was hired as city prosecutor by Kratz in 2016, Kuhse had previously served as deputy Douglas County attorney for 15 years.

“Matt has broad experience and knowledge,” Stothert said in a press release. “He is an excellent administrator and will effectively manage the law department during our search for Mr. Kratz’s successor.”

Kuhse said serving as interim city attorney is “an honor and responsibility.”

“The attorneys in the city law department are my colleagues and friends, and we will work together during this transition,” he said.

The city attorney is a public service position hired by the mayor.

The job will be posted and candidates will participate in a competitive testing process, according to the press release. Stothert expects to name a new city attorney in early 2021.

Photos: Our best staff images from November 2020

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

