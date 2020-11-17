City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse named as interim city attorney

Omaha City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse was named as interim city attorney Tuesday.

Kuhse, who was chosen for the position by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, will begin Dec. 12, following the retirement of current City Attorney Paul Kratz.

Before he was hired as city prosecutor by Kratz in 2016, Kuhse had previously served as deputy Douglas County attorney for 15 years.

“Matt has broad experience and knowledge,” Stothert said in a press release. “He is an excellent administrator and will effectively manage the law department during our search for Mr. Kratz’s successor.”

Kuhse said serving as interim city attorney is “an honor and responsibility.”

“The attorneys in the city law department are my colleagues and friends, and we will work together during this transition,” he said.

The city attorney is a public service position hired by the mayor.