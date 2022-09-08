Climate action plan, accessible playground among proposed amendments to 2023 Omaha budget

A climate action plan, a protected bike lane, an inclusive playground and support for local nonprofits are among 11 amendments proposed to Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s 2023 budget.

City Council members submitted the amendments as changes they would like to see made to the mayor's proposed $474 million general fund budget and the city’s next capital improvement program.

Unlike past years, the public will also get to weigh in as the council discusses and votes on the amendments at its 2 p.m. Tuesday meeting. The changes came at the suggestion of a recently convened City Charter Convention.

A public hearing will be held ahead of the vote on each of the proposed amendments, said City Council President Pete Festersen.

Approval of each amendment requires a simple majority of four votes. Stothert has the option to veto any amendment; the council can override a veto with five votes.

The proposals include:

Protected bike lane

Festersen is again seeking to amend the proposed capital improvement program to permanently fund the city's first protected bike lane, which is currently funded through private money.

The Market to Midtown Bikeway, a 2-mile, two-way lane along Harney Street from 10th Street to Dewey Park, is a pilot project currently set to run for 18 months. The lane is protected by bollards and set between the curb and parallel parking spaces.

Council members last year tried to add money to permanently fund a protected bike lane, but they didn’t have the votes to override a veto from Stothert.

Stothert told The World-Herald that she is likely to again veto Festersen’s amendment if it is similar to the one introduced last year.

But it appears the resolution may have the support to survive a veto with Councilman Don Rowe backing the amendment as a co-sponsor.

The resolution urges the city's Public Works Department to work with Metro Smart Cities and Bike Walk Nebraska in evaluating the pilot program and considering options to extend and fund a permanent project.

Inclusive playground at Zorinsky Lake

A proposed amendment from Councilman Rowe would shift $50,000 to the city's Parks Department to help fund an accessible, inclusive playground at Zorinsky Lake.

Fundraising efforts for the park are currently underway by Imagine Inclusion, an Omaha nonprofit that advocates for accessibility opportunities.

Imagine Inclusion hopes to expand the 3,500-square-foot playground to 9,500 square feet and add accessible features, including two access ramps, flat rubber surfacing with color changes to indicate hazards, and an in-ground merry-go-round, according to the organization's website.

Climate Action Plan

Frustrated by the city’s lack of progress in developing a climate action plan, Festersen stuck with his pledge made last month to try to speed up the process via a budget amendment.

City officials in November 2021 shared their plan to develop a metro-wide plan to address climate change. At the time, council members were told a request for proposal (RFP) would be created and issued within a couple of months.

At the time Festersen voiced his frustrations in August, the RFP still hadn't been approved, though the Mayor's Office said a draft RFP was finished and slated for consideration in mid-September.

Originally, funding for the climate action plan was planned to come from a mix of public and private dollars.

Through Festersen’s amendment, funding would instead come from the city’s budget, cutting down on the time needed to move the plan forward.

The exact cost of developing the plan hasn’t yet been determined, but Festersen previously told The World-Herald he has heard estimates between $200,000 and $300,000.

Trails in Elmwood Park and Memorial Park

Councilman Danny Begley and Festersen have partnered to request $14,500 for the replacement of deteriorating asphalt on the Happy Hollow Trail.

The money would be used to continue trail enhancements previously completed through Memorial Park and with the Dodge Street pedestrian bridge renovation.

Renovation of North Saddle Creek Neighborhood Business District

Festersen has also requested $50,000 for the North Saddle Creek Neighborhood Business Improvement District streetscape project.

If approved, the money would be used for a professional services agreement that would include preliminary design, communication and public participation, final plans, and construction bid documents for streetscape improvements along North Saddle Creek Road.

The project would coordinate with the formation of a North Saddle Creek Business Improvement District and associated redevelopment projects and will enhance the Happy Hollow Boulevard bike and commuter trail and pedestrian connections.

Support survivors of human trafficking

Councilwoman Aimee Melton has requested funding for an Omaha nonprofit that advocates for survivors of human trafficking.

Melton is proposing an additional $25,000 to Rejuvenating Women to support the organization's efforts to fight human trafficking and provide victim support services.

Omaha Sports Commission

Councilman Brinker Harding has proposed a $50,000 allocation to the Omaha Sports Commission.

Since 2003, the commission has worked to recruit and promote amateur sporting events in Omaha.

The commission was successful in turning the little-publicized U.S. Olympic Swim Trails into a blockbuster event. With the trials departing for Indianapolis, the Omaha entity is looking to bring new sporting events to Omaha.

Harding's proposed $50,000 would support the commission's efforts to bring high-level amateur sporting events to Omaha.

Youth sports

Councilman Vinny Palermo has requested $50,000 to go toward local agencies that engage at-risk children and teens through organized sports.

Palermo is proposing:

$26,000 to Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE)

$6,000 to Football for the World Foundation

$6,000 to South Omaha Classic Our Lady of Guadalupe Youth Sports

$6,000 to Junior Packers

$6,000 to Midwest Trailblazers



Keep Omaha Beautiful

Councilwoman Juanita Johnson has proposed an allocation of $50,000 to the nonprofit Keep Omaha Beautiful.

The money would be used to plant trees along the boulevard system in North Omaha.

Funding to workforce development

The Nebraska Center for Workforce Development and Education would receive $40,000 under an amendment from Begley.

The allocation would be used for the organization's programs focused on developing and increasing the skilled trades workforce.

After-school programming

Begley has also proposed $10,000 to the Collective for Youth in support of the organization's training, program evaluation and technical assistance for providers of after-school programming.

Collective for Youth partners with nine nonprofits that provide after-school programming to economically disadvantaged students.