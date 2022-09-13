Climate action plan, bike lane budget amendments find mixed support on Omaha City Council

In the great debate over Omaha's 2023 city budget, funding for local nonprofits saw wide support while a resolution on a climate action plan proved far more divisive among City Council members and residents.
The climate action plan and proposed support for a permanent protected bike lane dominated public discussion as the City Council decided Tuesday how to spend money earmarked by Mayor Jean Stothert for council members to direct to their preferred community programs.
City Council President Pete Festersen put forward the amendment seeking to secure funding for the development of a climate action plan. Festersen has expressed frustration with the city's lack of progress on developing a plan since the council first voiced support for it in November 2021. His proposal is intended to speed up that process, though he acknowledged Tuesday that it is largely symbolic.
Still, it narrowly passed with support from the Democratic members on the City Council: Festersen, Vinny Palermo, Juanita Johnson and Danny Begley. Republicans Don Rowe, Aimee Melton and Brinker Harding voted against the climate change amendment.
A separate resolution co-sponsored by Festersen and Rowe in support of the city's first protected bike lane was delayed until next week's council meeting to allow for slight changes. However, it appeared to have support from a majority of council members.
The changes came at the request of Harding, who suggested striking part of the proposal that placed partial responsibility for the bike lane on the Omaha Streetcar Authority.
Jay Noddle, president of the Streetcar Authority, said the authority isn't best equipped to evaluate potential routes for the bike lane, but he again expressed support for continuance of the bikeway.
The city officially opened its first protected bike lane, known as the Market to Midtown Bikeway, in July 2021. The 2-mile, two-way lane is protected by bollards and set between the curb and parallel parking spaces. It's not permanent, though. The city created the bike lane as part of an 18-month pilot program.
Council members last year tried to add money to permanently fund a protected bike lane, but they didn’t have the votes to override a veto from Stothert.
The resolution introduced Tuesday urges the city’s Public Works Department and the Streetcar Authority to work with Metro Smart Cities and Bike Walk Nebraska in evaluating the pilot program and considering options to extend and fund a permanent project.
The bike lane proposal could be headed for a wall, with the Mayor's Office signaling a potential veto on the item. Stothert previously told The World-Herald that she would likely veto the bike lane amendment if it resembled last year's failed proposal.
Her office also tossed cold water on the climate plan amendment, noting that efforts to develop a climate action plan are already underway.
That process has moved slowly.
When council members expressed support for developing a metro-wide plan to address climate change in November 2021, they were told that a request for proposal (RFP) would be created and issued within a couple of months.
An RFP still hasn't been formally issued.
Festersen and several proponents repeated their frustrations Tuesday over the lack of progress, though the Mayor’s Office said a draft RFP was finished and slated for consideration on Sept. 21.
Funding for the climate action plan is planned to come from a mix of public and private dollars.
The exact cost of developing the plan hasn’t yet been determined, but Festersen previously told The World-Herald that he has heard estimates between $200,000 and $300,000.
Instead of sticking with the original funding plan, Festersen's resolution proposes using a surplus in the city’s 2022 budget to fund the climate plan, cutting down on the time needed to move it forward.
Festersen noted that the City Council doesn't have the power to independently pull the funding needed for the action plan — that would require the mayor's approval. Festersen said the ultimate purpose of the amendment is to reaffirm the council's support for the development of a climate plan.
Tom Warren, chief of staff with the Mayor's Office, told council members that the city wouldn't be able to take action on the resolution because the hiring of a consultant likely wouldn't take place until 2023.
"So, funding couldn't be pulled from the 2022 surplus," Warren said.
While the climate action plan and bike lane support prompted lengthy discussion, a number of other amendments flew through the council with unanimous support.
Melton's proposal for an additional $25,000 to Rejuvenating Women to support the organization’s efforts to fight human trafficking and provide victim support services was unanimously approved.
"(Sex trafficking) is not a black van that kidnaps someone from a park," Melton said. "It is happening in our city, and we need places like Rejuvenating Women because we don't have a lot of resources for sex trafficking victims unfortunately."
Other budget amendments unanimously approved Tuesday included:
$50,000 to the city’s Parks Department to help fund an accessible, inclusive playground at Zorinsky Lake.
$14,500 for the replacement of deteriorating asphalt on the Happy Hollow Trail.
$50,000 for the North Saddle Creek Neighborhood Business Improvement District streetscape project.
$50,000 allocation to the Omaha Sports Commission.
$26,000 to Police Athletics for Community Engagement.
$6,000 to Football for the World Foundation.
$6,000 to South Omaha Classic Our Lady of Guadalupe Youth Sports.
$6,000 to Junior Packers.
$6,000 to Midwest Trailblazers.
$50,000 to the nonprofit Keep Omaha Beautiful.
$10,000 to the Collective for Youth.
The council unanimously approved the amended budget and capital improvement program. Stothert now has the option to veto any of the amendments approved Tuesday. The council would need five of seven votes to override a mayoral veto.
Cancelling thousands of dollars of federal student loan debt is a mistake. It potentially enables and rewards bad decisions. Like many others, I put myself through college and graduate school without student loans by working during high school and college. Like many others, I used the GI Bill by serving in the Army before college and Army Reserve while attending college.
Tom Brokaw’s “The Greatest Generation” defines sacrifice and what it means to be an American by serving one’s country. The story on the front page of the Omaha World Herald on Aug. 23, 2022, was “US military is facing recruitment ‘crisis.’”
“Ask not what you can do for your country, ask what your country can do for you,” is an illogical consequence of loan cancellation.
When our first child was born, we started investing in the Nebraska Nest 529 College Savings Plan. We did this for all three of our kids. There are many delayed gratification choices we made as a family to avoid college loans: study, read, earn scholarships, and get a job. We didn’t go to Disneyland. I’ve always wanted a camper and a Harley Davidson. I make my coffee at home. My tattoo money even went to tuition. I would love a big diesel truck with oversized tires and tinted windows. I even gave up cigarettes and big dogs. All goes to tuition.
Loan cancellation funds should go instead to public works, “skin in the game,” programs in which young people demonstrate they are investible for government-paid tuition. Strings should be attached and paid upfront. We should invest in students who pursue college programs that ensure jobs at graduation.
Reward service, good decisions and good grades. This will put young people on the path of a great generation. I’d help pay for that.
Layne Lueders,Blair
Family venue?
My husband and I ate in the Old Market for the first time in several months last week. We had not seen the new park, so we were going to take a walk through it. We didn’t stay long. We walked past the children’s play area and that was about as far as we got. There was a band playing that was very offensive.
If the City of Omaha is going to promote the park as a family venue, then they need to do a better job of vetting the musical performances. During the short walk we took, nearly every fourth word was an expletive. To me, that doesn’t promote a family venue. I certainly would not take my grandchildren there while a band was playing with the lyrics we heard.
Turned us off, not sure if we’ll go back.
Marilyn Modlin,Crescent
Thanks for leadership
I want to thank Archbishop Lucas for insisting that Catholic schools teach and practice Catholic morality. In our post-Christian age, this is a controversial and shocking idea, even to many Catholics. So thank you Archbishop for your leadership.
Roger Filips,Hartington, Nebraska
Unpredictable consequences
To choose not to take seriously the fact that the economy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the environment is to ignore the observable, empirical evidence: the planet is setting new policy with drastic, unpredictable consequences. We can make bold, difficult adjustments or the planet will.
To continue to be dense and slow to accept these two options is so plainly perilous to existence. We need a citizenry that elects those who can speak and act on this reality. Sacrifice and acceptance of change to our way of life is required. Listen and support those who can lead us to face the immense challenge upon us. All life — and, yes, the economy — depends on it.
Phip Ross,Lincoln
Hand-up
Student loans and Pell Grant loans forgiveness has no adverse effect on inflation as suggested. In fact it can stimulate the economy by freeing up money used for loan repayment.
No money is coming out of taxpayers pockets, students of all backgrounds get a break from community colleges to trade schools, to state colleges and universities. All higher education is expensive, those who take on the challenge to improve their lives should not be penalized for life with loans they will never be able to pay off.
Not everyone is born with a silver spoon or have parents who can afford their tuition. I find it reprehensible that only Republicans can critique this help since they say they represent the working class. How? Have you ever studied for a degree in medicine, tried to be a teacher, a nurse, engineer, tradesmen or worked your way through school paying for books, tuition and living expenses without a student loan or parental help?
I, for one, have no problem with this hand-out, or a ‘hand-up’ to those who will one day be our future generation.
I’m writing in support of finally inducting Malcolm X into the Nebraska Hall Of Fame (“Malcolm X is the best example of a Nebraska Hall of Fame inductee.”) Malcolm X deserves to be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame because he was born here and Nebraska deeply impacted his trajectory in life, ultimately contributing to his powerful sense of dignity in undignified times and his fearless brilliance in speaking truth to power worldwide.
As a Nebraskan, I am proud and honored to have any tie to him whatsoever. Malcolm X deserves to be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame with profound humility. Malcolm X deserves to be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame with deep respect, appreciation, affection and gratitude. Malcolm X deserves to be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame, dare I say, by any means necessary.
Ellen Platt,Omaha
Pantos support
I am writing to support Dave Pantos for Douglas County Attorney. I have known Dave for well over a decade and I know that he is the kind of leader our community needs to protect the public and promote criminal justice reform.
I believe there is a direct connection between housing security and public safety. Dave donates his time every week in county court defending folks facing homelessness. Also, he strongly advocated this past legislative session for increased emergency rental assistance. Gov. Ricketts, who is supporting Dave’s opponent, vetoed that bill. This will result in more crime in our community, which no one wants.
Dave Pantos also has shown true character through the years in our community, serving on the Metro Community College board, as Legal Aid director, and as chairperson of the Domestic Violence Council. Dave knows how to bring people together to solve tough problems and I know he will put people first in preventing crime in our community.
Please make sure you register to vote, and support Dave for county attorney!
Heather Tomczak,Omaha
Mar-a-Lago search
The National Archives has been trying to retrieve official documents from Trump ever since he left the White House. They are not his. If any of us were caught with classified documents in our basement, we would go directly to jail. Why does the ex-president get a free pass? What else is at Mar-a-Lago? Carelessness, ignorance or personal gratification are not a legal defense for anyone breaking the law.
Birte Gerlings,Omaha
Mega Millions
I’m guilty of tossing $6 into the hat towards the end of the last crazy Mega Millions lottery. It was impossible to not hear even a passing conversation mention the rare air of the moment. A lucky person bought that fateful ticket in Illinois and has had their whole world tossed upside down, I congratulate them and wish nothing but privacy and the best for them going forward because it’s what I would want. As of Sept. 2, the winners haven’t come forward to claim it, but that’s the norm on life-changing lottery opportunities.
The crazy Mega Millions made it all the way up to $1.337 billion. Most big lottery winners take the cash option rather than over allotted years. At one point, it was reported that the payout might be just over $750 million dollars and then changed to a figure in the $450 million range instead due to further taxes.
According to Forbes, there are around 2,668 billionaires on this planet in 2022. A planet currently with 8,000,000,000 malleable consumers on it. A great number of those consumers are undoubtedly paying a higher percentage in taxes than those 2,668 people.
Ted Hart,Omaha
Bacon cooperates on issues
During a time of hyper-partisanship, broken discourse, and division in our country, we are in desperate need of leaders who can understand the other side’s perspective, communicate constructively and solve problems. In Nebraska, we are fortunate to have a representative who does just that.
Congressman Don Bacon was rated the No. 1 elected official in the country for seeking common ground by the Common Ground Committee. He earns endorsements from both labor unions and chambers of commerce. He draws support from both Republicans and Democrats.
While others toe the party line, Mr. Bacon cooperates with his colleagues on issues like infrastructure, insulin prices and marriage equality. Congressman Bacon searches for solutions with others in Congress, to get real, meaningful things accomplished for the American people.
Don Bacon is the type of leader we need to keep in office if we are to move our country forward. I encourage my fellow readers to re-elect him this fall and do our part to heal a divided nation.
Tyler Gloe,Omaha
Active shooters
With the active shooter drills at the Catholic Charities offices and the gender dysphoria edicts wound like concertina wire around Omaha Catholic schools, church management has conducted rolling horror shows recently. The psychological/emotional damage to Charities’ employees from the “drill” is hard to estimate. The potential for damage to kids in the schools, dysphoric and not, and to the teachers is beyond calculating.
Dr. David Reuben published the popular “Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Sex But Were Afraid to Ask” 51 years ago. A key point is that the governing sexual organ is between our ears, not between our legs. The busy brain governs the rest of us. If a kid gets messages that differ from “the gender assigned at birth,” he/she/they’re in trouble and need and deserve support and help in this unhelpful environment. By the way, the same goes for kids who get messages that do agree with their birth-assigned genders. They don’t need to be fixed.
The dysphoria policy harms non-dysphoric kids and others by affirming it’s OK to deem some people to be “less than,” wrong or evil. This does not engender subtlety of thought or sentiment, does it? Moreover, it puts rules over people, and the rules are of dubious origin. The traditional teaching did not arise from observation and reasoning from the variety of human sexuality. Rather it came from observations about barnyard animals. It was not about loving but breeding, and not scientific in either an ancient or modern sense.
K. Michael Davies,Omaha
Traffic lights
I have a novel idea: If the powers that be could learn how to synchronize the traffic lights on the major streets, the world as we know it would be a much happier place.
Nebraskans deserve a full investigation into what resulted in dangerous chemical debris impacting our neighbors by Mead. The Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality chose to label AltEn’s decision to use chemically-treated seeds to make ethanol a “minor” change, one not requiring public notice. Was there no one involved in the process of approving AltEn’s permit who thought it was worth letting Nebraskans know it would be using chemically-treated seeds provided by seed companies? Companies giving away the seed presumably because they’d rather not deal with the toxic aftermath or expense of destroying the seeds themselves?
With such financial incentive to make ethanol out of free seed, Nebraskans needed someone to seriously evaluate whether risks were being minimized. AltEn’s toxic residual corn product couldn’t be fed to livestock, so a pile reportedly large enough to fill a football-field 150-feet deep still waits to be dealt with.
Instead of implementing what environmental disasters have taught about how best to protect people, what’s put into practice often seems to protect polluters and their enablers, leaving us with the mess.
Andrew Adams (“Bacon’s record”) complained in his Pulse letter that Don Bacon voted against several bills that would appear to benefit veterans, senior citizens, women’s rights, etc. I say “would appear to benefit” because all politicians like to attach heart-touching titles to various bills, but then add addendums completely unrelated to the main (titled) bill that may also include some very negative and pricey components. Both parties are guilty of these shenanigans. So before you vote, do your homework and ask why a congressperson or senator voted “yes” or “no” for a particular bill and don’t be fooled by the heart-touching title of the bill.
Dan Hedrick,Omaha
Yes to Pillen
Well done, Chuck Chevalier (“Pillen’s issues”). I think you did a fair job of framing Jim Pillen’s positions.
Allow me to recap. Yes, Jim may introduce a cap to control increased school spending. Yes, Jim would like to more equitably disperse state aid to schools. Yes, Jim prefers “parent school choice.” Yes, Jim’s goal is to provide substantial property tax relief. Yes, Jim intends to improve major overcrowding of our correctional systems.
And yes, Jim supports changes to improve school curriculums; i.e., eliminate or prevent teaching critical race theory, allowing prayer back into our schools.
My problem with your expose? You attempted to twist all of these positions into a negative.
And to Nancy Dickinson (“Face the voters”), please don’t tell me at this stage of the game, voters need to witness a one- to two-hour debate in order to understand and arrive at their “best candidate” decision. An informed voter would have arrived at a conclusion during the many weeks long campaign events.
Jim Pillen emulates our Nebraska moniker: “Nebraska, the Good Life.”
Hank Krings,Columbus
Voting quandary
Initially unsure of my gubernatorial primary vote for different reasons, I was disgusted that Jim Pillen refused to participate in the debates. Charles Herbster got my vote because he had the fortitude to do so. I was also wary of the way Gov. Pete Ricketts — whom I have supported in the past — went over the top in support of Pillen. Pillen will not get my vote and Ricketts has lost my favor.
Carol Blood is a fine person, I’m sure. However, my vote will not be cast for her. What a quandary. We need to do better, Nebraska.
In my eyes, these students are a million times braver and kinder than the school leaders who shamefully shut down their newspaper and free speech. They’re also presumably younger, cooler and savvier with smarter constitutional lawyers than whoever’s working in the district’s office.
Thank goodness time, justice and journalism are on the youth’s side to keep making the state a more open-minded and caring place for everyone.
Aaron Eske,San Francisco, California
Happy Labor Day
Each year, Labor Day signals the end of summer and the approaching school year. But the annual holiday is about so much more than an evening by the pool or grilling in the backyard with friends — it’s about honoring the working people and the labor movement who make this day off possible.
Right now, union organizers across the country are fighting not just for dignity and respect on the job, but to ensure our right to vote — a fundamental cornerstone of our country’s democracy — is protected.
Organizing gives us a chance to have our voices heard—to call out the powerful—at work and at the ballot box. But some politicians and special interests are eroding the right of Americans to vote and have a voice in our elections, and we simply cannot afford to ignore what is unfolding at breakneck speed across this country right now.
Our right to vote gives us the opportunity to elect legislators who will prioritize working families, not corporate billionaires. And contrary to what some may claim, voter suppression laws do nothing to protect democracy or stop the manufactured crisis of voter fraud. Instead, they create voting barriers that harm historically disenfranchised groups, such as women, minorities, seniors and people with disabilities. These laws do nothing to solve real problems.
Workers are fed up, and we’re ready to fight to protect our freedoms, including the right to vote, that are central to America’s promise. Today, on Labor Day, tomorrow and every day forward, we must raise our voices and demand a fair democracy for all. This includes electing candidates to office that support working families and all of their issues.
Happy Labor Day to all workers who are willing to organize and create a better life for themselves and their families.
Sue Martin,Lincoln
President/Secretary-Treasurer
Nebraska State AFL-CIO
Still good people
I am so thankful for honest people. Recently, I was at a Walmart store and when I came out to get in my car, it was pouring rain. Unbeknownst to me, when I was scrambling to get in my car before I got soaked, I dropped my wallet in the parking lot. About 30 minutes after I got home, I received a phone call from Police Officer Barnes in the Northeast Precinct telling me a lady had stopped to turn my wallet in so they could contact me. Officer Barnes brought my wallet to me and everything was still in it. I don’t know who the lady was that found my wallet and turned it in, but if she sees this, I want her to know how much I appreciate her honesty. And, thank you Officer Barnes for bringing it to me. It is so encouraging to know there are still good people in this world.
Many thanks to Duane Hansen (“Giant pumpkin ride may set world record.”) His ride down the Missouri River in a pumpkin is a wonderful story, which has been thoroughly enjoyed by our extended family. Though one suggested he is a bit out of his gourd, genius is always a bit over the top, just like the photo if him floating in the Missouri. The general consensus in our family is that his journey is a triumph of the human spirit. It required considerable planning, work, persistence and (for those of us of a sufficient age to appreciate) some physical discomfort. It also engaged the support of his family, friends and community. Our daughter-in-law who lives in the UK noted that the story has reached the other side of the Atlantic, where it reads equally well. A triumph, particularly one completely free of any kind of partisanship, is always a good thing. Many thanks, Mr. Hansen.
Stephen Rennard,Omaha
Thought process
Scott (Frost), what were you thinking? And 11-point lead and you had just taken control and momentum of the game. An onside kick? What were you thinking?
Daniel Trombla,Omaha
Bacon support
It has been fun to watch the congressional race develop between Tony Vargas and Don Bacon. Nebraska Democratic leadership say Bacon is too partisan and yet he’s rated the best elected official in the country for seeking common ground by the Common Ground Committee and Georgetown rates him in the top 3% for bipartisanship.
Democrat leaders also say Bacon is anti-labor, yet the National Steamfitters rated him the best legislator in Congress and Bacon has the support of 30 unions. Democrats also say Don is loyal to Trump, yet Trump came to Nebraska and campaigned against him. Don is not a “yes” man to anyone and works for our district.
Chase Stenger,Omaha
Bible teachings
In the Bible (John 13:34), Jesus said: “Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.” There are numerous examples in the New Testament showing that Jesus rejected no-one; not even the outcasts of His time. Yet the Omaha Archdiocesan leaders have chosen to reject school-aged children who have been born “different” from the leaders’ accepted norms. But, no worries, leaders; Jesus will forgive you your sins of intolerance; and, he will accept and love those with diverse orientations.
Marguerite McGill,Omaha
Disappointed in Pillen
I was extremely disappointed with the news that gubernatorial candidate, Jim Pillen, will not be debating or appearing in a forum with opposing gubernatorial candidate, Sen. Carol Blood. Nebraskans should have at least two debates to observe the candidates and hear their positions on the issues.
Citizens, no matter their party affiliation or location in our state, should be encouraged to vote based on the issues not who is leading in the polls, who has the most money or any other thing that say’s little about how a person will govern. Citizens deserve to hear a thorough discussion of the issues. One debate does not accomplish that.
The strategy not to debate breaks with established tradition and deprives citizens of making a really informed choice. Can you know how a person will govern without them answering the hard questions? It is not political theater to tell people where you stand on life-altering issues. Let’s erase disappointment. Won’t you join me in demanding a serious discussion of the issues facing our state by Mrs. Blood and Mr. Pillen?
Michael Williams,Omaha
Stop signs
I was out of town last month and had to leave something on Main Street in Norfolk. I had to go out east to catch Highway 275 and, (in Norfolk’s) downtown, they have red blinking lights around the four-way stop signs.
That would be a good thing to put down on Farnam Street where they want to put the roundabouts in, and they would save tons of money. I know they caught my eye.
Lois Preusser,Omaha
Losing faith
I am losing all faith in the White House and Congress. They continue to pass laws that add to the national debt. I recently ran across an article written by David Brinkley on Aug. 3, 1986. He talked about in 1981, that the White House claimed to cut $130 billion of future spending; in 1982, Congress passed the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act that would reduce the deficit by $100 billion; in 1984, the Deficit Reduction Act would save $60 billion. To David Brinkley, these only increased the national debt.
What are the White House and Congress doing in 2022? There is the Inflation Reduction Act, the College Loan Debt Reduction and a few more that are costing trillions (not billions) of dollars. When will the taxpayer get a break? When will the national debt really be reduced?
Angie Wingert,Omaha
Bearing the burden
Last week, it was announced that Biden wants to forgive up to $10K each in student loans for those who foolishly continue to borrow up to attend overpriced and overvalued collegiate institutions. These loans are never forgiven; rather, they are transferred to another party to pay off.
I am 77 and went to Creighton in the 1960s when it was reasonably priced and returned commensurate value for the education. I had a couple of small scholarships and a government loan. I finally paid it off and it was never a burden. Most of my fellow classmates were responsible for a good portion of their tuition as well. It was how we did it; it was expected of us.
Today’s average cost of tuition is well beyond the reach of the average student for almost any institute of higher learning. There is an entire industry dedicated to providing school loans; and colleges raise their tuitions if the lenders are willing to approve more funding. It is another way for universities to bring in more money, even if it isn’t fiscally responsible on the student’s part.
If the schools became the lender, and hold the risk, it’s a fair bet that tuitions would be more affordable; and, we would not be left holding the debt. Of course, if the family and prospective student research the value of the degree vs. being able to pay off the possible loan debt, they may reconsider how much they are willing to borrow ... or look for more common sense alternatives.
Finally, as a taxpayer who paid for my own tuition and helped two of my children achieve theirs, I am dead set against bearing the burden of another student (not related to me) who made poor decisions and borrowed irresponsibly.
Mike Spinharney,Omaha
Student debt
The predicable pushback from conservatives over Biden’s student debt reductions is wrongheaded electioneering. The additional thousands of IRS auditors to curb tax cheating, and the 15% basic tax on corporations put in place by this administration will reap at least the $500 to $600 billion to pay for the program. The trope that low-income Americans will bear the cost is patently false.
Roger duRand,Omaha
Hanson support
Soon we will be voting for Douglas County sheriff. Remember the name Aaron Hanson. I have worked with Aaron and observed his interactions with people. Aaron is a no-nonsense-type police officer, no smoke and mirrors, or hiding-in-an-office type. Aaron “listens” to people, regardless of their opinions — that is important. He believes in fair and equitable application of the law, and is actively involved in the community he serves.
Vote for Aaron Hanson for Douglas County sheriff. You’ll be proud.
Recently, Pope Francis met with Father James Martin, SJ, an internationally known writer and speaker, who works extensively with LGBTQ persons. Here is part of what the Pope said on that occasion, “About the Outreach LGBT Ministry Conference, I want to thank you for your pastoral zeal and your ability to be close to people with that closeness that Jesus had and that reflects the closeness of God. God’s heart is to open to each and everyone with ... closeness, compassion and tenderness. I pray for you to continue in this way.”
This sounds quite different than the edict from the Omaha Catholic Chancery last month. We don’t know if the Chancery is afraid that LGBTQ children will act in inappropriate ways, but the edict does not sound like closeness, compassion or tenderness. A person must wonder if anyone at the Chancery reads the New Testament and really pays attention to the people that Jesus spends his time with and the words He offers us to live by.
We could not be prouder of Ms. Michelle Ernst and Father Matthew Spotts for representing Marian High School and Creighton Prep with strong voices that said, “No, we are not going to be bound by that edict.” We could not be prouder of the five years we spent as teachers and administrators at Marian.
Maryanne and Tim Rouse,Omaha
Home visits
Mackenzie Schreiber’s Midlands Voices article about home visitors who helped turn her life around was a wonderful way to recognize an aspect of health care that is sometimes forgotten. Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) has provided health care to many of our community’s most marginalized individuals and families — wherever they call home.
Like Mackenzie, there are uninsured and under-resourced parents and children in Omaha and Council Bluffs who need home health and supportive services to survive. VNA’s parenting programs, including Healthy Families America, Nurse Family Partnership, Project WIN, Love & Learn, and Physician-ordered Maternal-Infant Services — bring expert care directly into homes where other risk factors like mental health, food insecurity and abuse can also be recognized and addressed.
Last year, VNA helped 3,434 parenting support clients overcome obstacles, access resources, and achieve goals that positioned their families for a lifetime of success. We’re grateful to a supportive and generous community for helping VNA provide care to those who are at-risk. Because of you, there are parents like Mackenzie who have the resources to succeed.
Jamie Summerfelt,Omaha
VNA President & CEOO
Crumbling house
Four coaching changes over a 20-year span since the firing of Frank Solich, and a once-elite football program is now “once upon a time.”
What good would a Scott Frost firing do now? How many times does one have to continually start over? Another change, another agenda, another five-year, multi-million dollar contract, and in the end, well, you do the math. Bob Devaney laid a foundation and built a house. Tom Osborne took that house to new heights. Since then, it seems no one knows how to mix cement.
Charlie Aliano,Omaha
Give LIV a chance
Some of the largest corporations in the United States do business with the Saudi’s. AT&T, GE, Bank of America, Apple, Pfizer and Halliburton are just a few. The Saudi’s have numerous sponsors on the LPGA. So why is it supposedly so bad for the men’s professional golfers to take Saudi money? Why, because the PGA has had a monopoly forever on golf. Pay the big boys while the lesser golfers often get nothing.
The USA pays Saudi Arabia $9 billion a year for their oil. Number 3 behind Canada’s $80 billion a year and Mexico’s $13 billion a year.
So, is it better to receive money from the Saudi’s like the LIV players or to give the Saudi’s money like our corporations and every American who occupies a house or drives a vehicle that operates on oil and fuel?
LIV golf is more fun to watch. All players are on the course at one time. Unlike the PGA where some players are subject to more wind or rain in the morning while those playing later may have different conditions. There is also team play, which allows players to collect money both individually and as a team member. The best part is even the worst player gets to cash a check. The players love it. Give it a chance and see where it goes.
Now and only now is the PGA making sweeping changes to keep golfers. Why couldn’t they have done that sooner?
First and foremost, Mr. Chevalier has many points that are misleading or taken out of context. Secondly, I noticed the first thing he talked about and was concerned about was teachers not getting a raise. A simple Google search will show that Mr. Chevalier has respectably been a teacher for over 40 years, so I see why this is his biggest concern.
The other thing I wanted to point out was that most everything he was saying was subjective. How he “thinks” Jim Pillen will implement policy is not fact and it is not fair to attack a candidate off of that, as if it is fact. I worry that Chuck is intentionally misleading voters.
He was also wrong when he wrote that Mr. Pillen supports flat out banning critical race theory in university institutions. As Mr. Pillen says, “My resolution does not violate anyone’s academic freedom or inhibit any campus speech. The resolution prohibits only instruction that is one-sided or mandatory. It says that nobody should be subjected to this extreme ideology as a result of a graduation requirement, curriculum standard, or mandatory training. It states, plainly and clearly, that the University of Nebraska should play no role in forcing critical race theory on anyone — students, faculty or staff. ”
Reading his letter only motivated me more to vote for Jim Pillen this November.
Joseph Torres,Lincoln
Free transportation
The World-Herald reported that Iowa and Nebraska State Troopers were going to be “working overtime” to ensure people don’t drive drunk over Labor Day weekend (Aug. 31). Yet there are other ways we could avoid having people drive drunk, ones that don’t involve putting more cops on the road. One way, for instance, would be to actually have free, accessible and abundant public transportation in this area, so that people don’t feel the need to drive when they will be drinking.
As some Nebraskans may have learned from their recent excursion to Ireland, people in other parts of the world can afford to have more fun than we can primarily because they will not, at the end of the night, be getting behind the wheel of a multiple-ton, climate-killing machine that is unsafe to drive when intoxicated.
For goodness sake, in this city we even have bars inside strip malls that are only accessible via car. It almost makes you think that this part of the world wants you to drive drunk.
