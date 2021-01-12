Colleen Brennan is sworn in to Omaha City Council

In the post, Brennan wrote that White and Black people both need to have their views heard to achieve productive conversations on race. The blog is partially constructed as a conversation between those sides and includes questions that Brennan said she hears from others.

"Those were not my opinions," Brennan said Tuesday. "I mean, if you read the (blog), and you read it in context, and you read it from beginning to end, what you will find is that I was simply presenting two different sides of issues — one representing people who are affected by institutional racism ... and then the others who maybe don't understand that so well."

"I'm not one of those others," she continued. "I get it. I'm just saying that there are people who have said things like that to me. These are not my thoughts and my feelings. I simply want to start a conversation so that we can solve problems and come together as a community regardless of our background."

Some have said Brennan's words reinforced stereotypes about Black people.

Councilman Ben Gray has been one of Brennan's staunchest defenders since discussion of her blog posts first began.