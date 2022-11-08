Conservative push to remake the State Board of Education could fall short

Kirk Penner, Gov. Pete Ricketts' appointee to the Nebraska State Board of Education, was locked in a tight race for his seat as votes were counted Tuesday, while embattled Democrat Deborah Neary was fending off a challenge in her re-election bid.

After a contentious election marked by bitter fights over social and cultural issues in the public schools, voters appeared to be delivering mixed results.

Still, thousands of votes remained to be counted by this newspaper's deadline, particularly in central and western Nebraska.

Two of the four conservatives backed by Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts — Republicans Sherry Jones of Grand Island and Elizabeth Tegtmeier of North Platte — were ahead by roughly 2-to-1 margins over Democrat Danielle Helzer of Grand Island and incumbent Republican Robin Stevens of Gothenburg. The board is officially nonpartisan.

But Penner, a Republican businessman from Aurora appointed by Ricketts last December, was trailing retired University of Nebraska-Lincoln education professor Helen Raikes. She is a registered independent.

Penner also had trailed in the primary until a late surge put him ahead in the final tally.

Raikes’ husband, Ron, served in the Legislature from 1997 to 2009, including eight years as chair of the Education Committee. He died in a farming accident in 2009.

Penner campaigned against comprehensive sexuality education and critical race theory, and brought attention to explicit materials in school libraries by reading passages from them aloud during a meeting.

​Neary was holding her own in District 8 in Douglas County despite criticism for her role in proposed health-education standards. Critics had accused her of meddling in the standards-writing process to produce progressive standards, but she maintained she did nothing wrong.

Neary, who was backed by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska, appeared to be holding off a challenge from Republican Marni Hodgen.

Depending on the final tallies, the conservative gains on the board might be far smaller than the governor and the leaders of the Protect Nebraska Children Coalition had sought.

The coalition's political action committee had endorsed the four conservatives.

If conservatives only gained one seat, the board could still resurrect the controversial proposed health-education standards that were postponed indefinitely postponed in September of 2021.

The new board also will choose a replacement for Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt, who is resigning Jan. 3.

The rancorous election was fueled by disagreements over what and when kids should be taught about sexuality and race, what books belong in school libraries, equity versus equality and the proper boundaries of the board’s authority.

The typically sedate state board elections overflowed with a torrent of political conflict. Angry tweeters and bloggers hurled personal insults and accusations with abandon, while urgent issues like academic achievement and a state teacher shortage were mostly overshadowed.

Candidates on both sides of the political spectrum accused their opponents of taking extreme positions.

The conservatives campaigned on a “back to basics” platform, emphasizing local control of schools and the importance of academic achievement. They called for keeping sexually explicit materials out of the classroom, and empowering parents to have a greater say in what’s taught.

To some degree, they continued the wave of parental discontent that stretched back into the fights over school closures and masking during the pandemic.

Progressives had painted the conservatives as anti-LGBTQ, racist, book-banning extremists out to destroy the public school system.

They attacked the four Republican challengers for their endorsement by Protect Nebraska Children PAC, the political arm of a new political group that sprouted from the fight over health-education standards in 2021.

The critics accused the PNC of being a "hate group" because the founders received some advice and technical assistance from a national group dubbed a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. PNC leaders maintained the "hate-group" label was a political smear.