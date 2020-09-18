Coronavirus makes health care an even bigger issue in race between Bacon, Eastman

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments this fall in a lawsuit seeking to strike down the ACA. Democrats have said support for that lawsuit by Republicans like Bacon reveals that they don’t really believe in preserving the law.

Bacon characterized the lawsuit as part of the overall GOP effort to make changes to the law, such as allowing association plans that Republicans think could help folks like real estate agents, farmers and small-business owners. Association plans have run into resistance in the courts because they clash with ACA provisions.

“That’s where my heart’s at — I want to find a way to change the law to get these options in,” Bacon said.

Bacon said he will continue to criticize Eastman’s support of Medicare for All. That kind of single-payer approach would carry a huge price tag and require people to give up their private insurance, including those with generous union-negotiated plans, he said.

“If you like your health care plan, under her plan you lose it,” Bacon said. “It stinks. It’s a terrible plan.”

Eastman said Republicans have demonized Medicare for All with misinformation. She said that it would ultimately reduce costs and that insurance companies would still play a role, even as the government took over funding the system.