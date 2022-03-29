Council approves Mutual of Omaha's TIF request for new downtown headquarters

Omaha City Council gave a unanimous go-ahead for Mutual of Omaha's request to use more than $60 million in tax-increment financing to build a new downtown skyscraper.

The decision followed nearly two hours of testimony and discussion Tuesday, with nine residents voicing opposition and council members largely defending the proposal and its role in the transformational vision of downtown.

The project, estimated to cost about $443 million, would reshape Omaha's skyline and bring the Fortune 500 company to the heart of downtown. The skyscraper would sit on the current site of the W. Dale Clark Library at 15th and Douglas Streets.

Of the more than $68 million total TIF request, roughly $62.7 million would be for usable expenses. The rest would be from capitalized interest. The total TIF payout, which includes interest, would be a little less than $83.4 million, according to project documents.

Developers say the project would move the city forward by developing a healthy urban core, changing the skyline, and helping to attract and retain talent.

Mutual's move downtown also would free up the space it currently sits on in Midtown Crossing. Developers have not announced plans for that land, but expect some type of mixed-use area.

The project also would go hand-in-hand with a recently announced streetcar line.

"We have to have a healthy urban core," said developer Jason Lanoha, with Lanoha Real Estate Co. "The urban core is the heart of our city."

Several individuals spoke in staunch opposition to the project.

Opponents cited concerns about how the pandemic — and the ability to work from home — has changed the traditional office space. A handful of individuals posed concerns that the building would sit empty, with most employees opting to work remotely.

Other concerns centered on relocating the W. Dale Clark Library and replacing a public space with an office building that won't be used by the larger Omaha community.

Bob Grothe, who spoke on behalf of Iron Workers Local 21, said he's in favor of the project. But he voiced concern that the 1,200 construction jobs generated by the project would go to out-of-state workers. TIF-funded projects should provide jobs in the community, he told the council.

The vision for the city — and its vibrant urban core — evolved over the years, said Councilman Brinker Harding. He stressed the council members listen to and are available to talk to their constituents.

"Whatever we decide here today or in the future doesn't mean we haven't listened to other people and their visions," Harding said. "Whether or not we agree, I think we can work together. The Mutual project gives us a great opportunity to go forward on a new vision."

Harding added that the project will benefit not only downtown, but the entire metropolitan area.

Councilwoman Juanita Johnson echoed that sentiment, saying that the issue has been looked at from all angles and leaders have to look at what's best for the city as a whole.

The new building would have about 800,000 square feet of office space and about 2,200 parking stalls. It would house about 4,000 employees, although not necessarily all at one time. Officials have previously said that many workers would adopt a hybrid schedule, coming into the office for certain meetings or a few days a week.

At the same time, Mutual officials said the new building has a much smaller footprint than the company's current headquarters space at 33rd and Dodge Streets. That campus has about 1.7 million square feet.

Lanoha previously said construction would start in less than a year. The project would be completed on a fast timeline. Officials would work on plans for redeveloping Mutual's current property in Midtown Crossing at a later date, he said at a previous meeting.

Mutual officials first unveiled the plans in January at a press conference with Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert. At the same event, city officials announced plans for a streetcar, which would operate along a 3-mile route.

Typically with TIF, a developer takes out a loan to cover eligible redevelopment expenses. The loan is then repaid by the increased property taxes generated from the redevelopment, typically over a period of 15 years, though that can be extended to 20 years if the area is deemed extremely blighted.

The site for the planned Mutual tower falls within an area deemed extremely blighted.

