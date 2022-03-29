Council approves plan calling for 1,000 new affordable housing units in next 20 years

A redevelopment plan approved by the Omaha City Council on Tuesday calls for roughly 1,000 new units of affordable and workforce housing to be built in the city's urban core during the next two decades.

The Urban Core Housing and Mobility Redevelopment Plan aims to bring 30,000 residents and 30,000 jobs to the urban core within the next 30 years. The plan also advocates for construction of a proposed streetcar system.

Since 1963, Omaha's downtown has lost 21,000 workers. Bringing those jobs and housing back into the urban core won't be possible without redevelopment and changes to housing and transit mobility, said Troy Anderson, a deputy chief of staff with the Mayor's Office.

The redevelopment plan focuses on an area bounded by the Missouri River to the east, 50th Street to the west, Woolworth Avenue to the south and Cuming Street to the north — considered the city's urban core.

It also moves the creation of a streetcar system one step closer to reality.

The plan establishes a tax increment financing (TIF) district three blocks on either side of the proposed streetcar route, which is planned to travel along Farnam and Harney Streets from 10th Street to 42nd Street and along 10th Street between Harney and Cass Streets.

The district is predicted to generate $354 million, an amount that would cover the $306 million streetcar system.

The remaining money would be earmarked for affordable and workforce housing solutions, said Stephen Osberg, director of transportation and urban development with the Omaha Chamber.

The plan calls for roughly 1,000 new units of affordable and workforce housing in the urban core in the next 20 years.

"We know that value increases can have a negative impact on people," Osberg said. "It becomes even more important for us to find a way for housing to be available at all cost levels."

