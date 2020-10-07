Councilman Jerram criticizes lack of mask citations; police chief defends focus on education

Masks also aren't required outdoors, for those seeking government services or for those seated at a bar or restaurant to eat or drink.

Schmaderer said that when a new ordinance is issued in the city, the first wave of enforcement should be about education and awareness. There's no need to "over-police," he said.

Department leaders have had multiple discussions about the enforcement approach with Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Douglas County Health Department Director Adi Pour. Schmaderer said he hadn't heard any complaints until learning of Jerram's comments.

Deputy Omaha Police Chief Scott Gray said the most complaint calls come from convenience stores, where people usually spend only a few minutes inside. Grocery stores and fast food restaurants also account for some of the complaint calls, he said.

Jerram on Tuesday said behaviors won't change without enforcement.

"Nothing the government does or the City Council does is going to change those few who choose to disrespect the law unless the law is enforced," Jerram said.