Councilman Pahls will support Omaha mask mandate, calls it a 'tolerable, rational policy'

Omaha City Councilman Rich Pahls on Friday said he will vote for an emergency ordinance next week that would immediately require masks in many indoor settings in the city.

With Pahls’ support, the City Council likely has five of the six votes needed to pass the emergency ordinance, which would generally require masks in places like schools, businesses and churches.

Pahls, a former Millard Public Schools teacher, principal and administrator, said his empathy lies with parents and students who would benefit from a mask requirement to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“My 'yes' comes with the full understanding that this is not a 24-hour-a-day, everywhere-you-go mask requirement,” Pahls said in a statement.

“The Omaha version of the mandate won’t be overly restrictive, and the exemptions make the ordinance a tolerable, rational policy.”

The ordinance includes several exceptions, including for people seeking government services, eating or drinking in bars and restaurants, or working in office settings where social distance can be maintained.