You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Councilman Pahls will support Omaha mask mandate, calls it a 'tolerable, rational policy'
1 comment
alert top story

Councilman Pahls will support Omaha mask mandate, calls it a 'tolerable, rational policy'

Only $5 for 5 months
Educators Mask Mandate Protest (copy)

With Pahls’ support, the City Council likely has five of the six votes needed to pass the emergency ordinance, which would generally require masks in places like schools, businesses and churches.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha City Councilman Rich Pahls on Friday said he will vote for an emergency ordinance next week that would immediately require masks in many indoor settings in the city.

With Pahls’ support, the City Council likely has five of the six votes needed to pass the emergency ordinance, which would generally require masks in places like schools, businesses and churches.

Pahls, a former Millard Public Schools teacher, principal and administrator, said his empathy lies with parents and students who would benefit from a mask requirement to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“My 'yes' comes with the full understanding that this is not a 24-hour-a-day, everywhere-you-go mask requirement,” Pahls said in a statement.

“The Omaha version of the mandate won’t be overly restrictive, and the exemptions make the ordinance a tolerable, rational policy.”

The ordinance includes several exceptions, including for people seeking government services, eating or drinking in bars and restaurants, or working in office settings where social distance can be maintained. 

Pahls, a Republican, had previously said he did not support a mandate but that he would support Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour if she chose to implement one.

Pahls joins Councilmen Pete Festersen, Ben Gray, Chris Jerram and Vinny Palermo — all Democrats — who all have said they support a mandate.

Council members Aimee Melton and Brinker Harding, Republicans, have previously said they want people to voluntarily comply with recommendations to wear a mask in public.

Melton and Harding could not be immediately reached for comment.

Pahls said he understands that some people have concerns about government overreach.

“Many well-educated people believe a mask mandate constitutes government overreach and unwanted intervention. I understand that position, but I see a limited mask mandate as a minor inconvenience with a possibly huge upside,” Pahls wrote.

Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story.

+1 
20180919_mg_omahagovt(2)

Councilman Rich Pahls

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News