Councilman says vote on Omaha mayor's out-of-town powers was mistake

In a rollercoaster series of events Tuesday, a controversial amendment to Omaha’s city charter appeared headed to the November ballot — until the deciding vote on the City Council called for a new vote, saying his original one was a mistake.

It now appears unlikely that Omaha voters this November will decide whether the city’s mayor should remain in power while traveling outside city limits.

The confusion came after Councilman Vinny Palermo requested the City Council consider the proposal, which came from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and was among 24 proposed amendments approved by the recent City Charter Convention. While the convention approved Stothert's proposal, it was not among the 10 recommended by a City Council committee for placement on the November ballot.

Palermo, who previously raised concerns about the proposal, said he was seeking to have a debate on it among council members.

“We have certainly heard loud and clear from constituents on how they feel about this and I know positively that the mayor wanted this to be discussed,” Palermo said.

He succeeded in bringing the proposed amendment up for consideration, but ultimately voted against putting it before voters. Juanita Johnson and Pete Festersen joined Palermo in voting "no."

Councilman Danny Begley told The World-Herald he also intended to vote "no" but mistakenly voted to put the measure on the November ballot. He was joined by Aimee Melton, Don Rowe and Brinker Harding, making the vote 4-3.

Begley was the first to vote and said it was an “honest error on the procedural process. I intend to correct it with the reconsideration on the agenda next week.” When the proposal comes up for reconsideration next week, Begley said he will be voting against it.

The mayoral powers amendment has proven controversial and led to tense exchanges between the mayor and council.

Currently, the charter requires the City Council president to serve as acting mayor whenever the mayor leaves Omaha.

The change would allow the mayor to remain in power while traveling for up to five days. In cases of an emergency, an acting mayor could step in, but only when the mayor is unavailable by phone for two hours or more.

Stothert has argued that the current policy is outdated, especially at a time when technology allows her or any other mayor to conduct city businesses while out of town.

However, some council members voiced concern about having a clear line of mayoral responsibility in times of emergency. The debate also highlighted the amount of time Stothert has spent outside of the city in recent months.

The mayoral powers amendment isn't the only proposed charter change that appears on ice. Council members separately voted Tuesday to table a different amendment that would have added sexual orientation and gender identities as protected civil rights categories.

Melton and Harding suggested holding off on the proposal until the May 2024 election so the amendment’s language could be reviewed and potentially expanded.

“This amendment, which is important and should be acted on at some point, was brought up to the Charter Convention basically at the 11th hour with little discussion,” Harding said.

The decision to hold off on placing the amendment on November’s ballot was unanimously supported by council members and by City Attorney Matt Kuhse.

A layover of the amendment would give the council and city law department time to “craft the charter amendment at its optimal form and also to work on any ordinances that might be affected," Kuhse said.

Festersen also noted that although the proposal hasn’t yet moved forward, the city adopted similar provisions into city code about 10 years ago and they remain in effect.

Proposals that will be moving forward for voter consideration include:

»An addition that clarifies the line of succession if both the City Council president and vice president are out of the city or unable to preside over council meetings or serve as acting mayor. Succession would go to the longest-serving council member.

»An exception, in the case of a state or federal emergency, to the requirement that the City Council meet at least twice a month.

»A change that would require public notice of initiative petitions to be published in a designated daily newspaper, rather than each of the daily newspapers in the city.

»An increase in the maximum amount of money in the cash reserve to 12% of general appropriations, rather than 8%.

»An increase from $20,000 to $50,000 in the purchasing procedures that require advertisements for sealed, competitive bids.

»An increase in contract amounts that require City Council approval from $20,000 to $50,000.

»The addition of affordable housing and sustainable development as elements of the city’s master plan.

»The deletion of a current requirement that a medical panel must convene to determine the mayor’s ability to serve in the case of a disability.