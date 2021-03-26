Councilwoman Colleen Brennan faces 6 challengers in southwest Omaha race

Kate Gotsdiner

Age: 33

Party: Democratic

Occupation: Donor services coordinator, Nebraska Children and Families Foundation

Public offices held: None

Education: Bachelor's degree in political science and philosophy, Lake Forest College; pursuing master's degree in public policy from University of Nebraska at Omaha

Family: Partnered, one daughter

Website: kategotsdinerforomaha.com

What is your top priority? My top priority is improving community services, specifically focused on mobility justice and creating accessible routes for alternative forms of transportation as we look at lowering our carbon footprint by cycling, scootering and walking to work.