COVID, lack of major events, curbed much of Omaha's scooter use

The city is compiling its 2020 scooter stats and adding surveys and other information to deliver an annual report to Mayor Jean Stothert and the City Council early next year.

Stothert said she plans to review that report before making any decisions about the city’s next steps in evaluating a possible “long-term” scooter program.

“Like so many things, the pandemic may have impacted how people used scooters in 2020,” she said.

Many downtown residents have sought tighter restrictions on where scooters can be parked to avoid blocking sidewalks and access to businesses, and tickets for riders who improperly ride on sidewalks instead of streets.

A number of scooter riders, many of them young, have said they like having the option of hopping on a scooter for short trips, from the Old Market to the CHI Health Center, for instance.

Jerram has said he would like to see the city require helmets for scooter riders. He and others on the council also questioned the wisdom of having Omaha police enforce scooter parking and ridership rules.

Police say they issued just two tickets to electric scooter riders in 2020, both in September.

Festersen said he wants to give the scooters another try in 2021.