Cox Communications raises concerns, asks City of Omaha to delay Google Fiber agreement

An agreement with Google Fiber would allow the company to offer its high-speed internet service to residential and small-business customers in Omaha, but a provision in state law could limit the city's ability to generate revenue from the deal.

Lawmakers passed the Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act in 2019 with the goal of encouraging the development of wireless communications networks across Nebraska, according to the legislation.

The act's language also prevents the City of Omaha from charging Google Fiber a gross revenue fee of 2% — an amount agreed upon by the company and the city.

"Believe me, I want to be able to say that we have the ability to be able to charge a fee," said Bernard in den Bosch, deputy city attorney.

But after reviewing the statute's language and definitions, in den Bosch concluded that statute prohibits the city from collecting a tax, fee or rate on Google Fiber's service.

"I'm pretty confident that wasn't the statute's intention," in den Bosch told Omaha City Council members during a public hearing on the Google Fiber licensing agreement Tuesday.

Approval of the agreement would allow Google Fiber to install, maintain and operate a fiber optic network in Omaha's public right of way.

Kim Rowell, a spokesperson with Cox Communications, raised concerns with the council over a franchise fee charged to Cox by the city that wouldn't be charged to Google Fiber.

Cox Communications built the first cable system in Omaha more than 40 years ago and has operated under a franchise agreement to provide cable television in Omaha.

Per its agreement, Cox provides the city a 5% franchise fee annually, which amounts to about $5 million a year, Rowell said.

"To be clear, we are here today to embrace competition," Rowell said. "If passed in its current form, this agreement will undoubtedly cause Omaha to forgo significant revenue. ... We respectfully ask that the city delay action on this item until an agreement can be made where all competitors are playing by a similar set of rules."

A change in the state law, different interpretation of the statute or a court decision could offer some flexibility in charging a revenue fee, in den Bosch said.

Council members are scheduled to vote on the license agreement during next Tuesday's meeting at 2 p.m. in the Legislative Chambers of City Hall.

The fiber network is currently in design with construction expected to begin in 2023, pending approval of the agreement. Service would become available in segments as the network is completed.

Google is currently building a data center near State Street and Blair High Road — the third Google data center in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area.