Critic questions legality of Pahls voting on his Omaha City Council replacement

“I have looked into this and cannot find a portion of the City Charter, a section of the municipal code or a state statute that bars a current council member from voting on his or her replacement,” Kuhse wrote in an email to The World-Herald.

“The term ‘remaining members’ refers to an absence on the council, which, as I stated, was not the case since (former) Councilman Pahls’ resignation was not in effect at the time of (Brennan’s) election.”

Blake, 44, points to World-Herald stories about previous council vacancies and resignations to make his case that the council broke with precedent.

Of nine previous appointments going back to 1957, at least three council members — Subby Anzaldo in 1999, Lee Terry in 1998 and Joe Friend in 1994 — were still on the council and did not participate in votes to pick their replacements, archives show. Friend was “not permitted” to vote on his replacement under the City Charter.

The council also held public interviews with finalists for past vacancies; no such interviews occurred with the 17 people who applied to fill Pahls’ seat.