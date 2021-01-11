Critic questions legality of Pahls voting on his Omaha City Council replacement

As the Omaha City Council prepares to swear in a new member Tuesday, a community advocate is arguing that the council’s vote to appoint Colleen Brennan broke with precedent and may have ignored state law — accusations that the interim city attorney says are without merit.
Brennan is expected to be sworn in at the council’s 2 p.m. meeting to replace Rich Pahls, who resigned to join the Nebraska Legislature this month. Brennan, who will represent southwest Omaha’s District 5, has attracted both criticism and support for blog posts she wrote on race, the coronavirus and other issues.
Scott Blake, an Omaha artist who often discusses city politics on Twitter, has sent emails to council members and other city officials arguing that Pahls should not have been allowed to vote on his successor. Pahls joined four other council members on Dec. 22 in voting for Brennan.
Nebraska law dictates that “the remaining members” of the council shall vote to fill vacancies.
Interim City Attorney Matt Kuhse said Pahls’ resignation did not take effect until Jan. 5, two weeks after the vote on Brennan, thus he was an eligible voting member.
“I have looked into this and cannot find a portion of the City Charter, a section of the municipal code or a state statute that bars a current council member from voting on his or her replacement,” Kuhse wrote in an email to The World-Herald.
“The term ‘remaining members’ refers to an absence on the council, which, as I stated, was not the case since (former) Councilman Pahls’ resignation was not in effect at the time of (Brennan’s) election.”
Blake, 44, points to World-Herald stories about previous council vacancies and resignations to make his case that the council broke with precedent.
Of nine previous appointments going back to 1957, at least three council members — Subby Anzaldo in 1999, Lee Terry in 1998 and Joe Friend in 1994 — were still on the council and did not participate in votes to pick their replacements, archives show. Friend was “not permitted” to vote on his replacement under the City Charter.
The council also held public interviews with finalists for past vacancies; no such interviews occurred with the 17 people who applied to fill Pahls’ seat.
Paul McGreal, a Creighton University School of Law professor, said the language used to craft laws often allows space for interpretation, as may be the case with the term “remaining members.”
In the event of a lawsuit, a judge may look at the public policy implications of allowing a sitting member to vote on a replacement, McGreal said. Or, in the absence of a clearly defined process, a judge may also consider how the council has previously acted.
“That’s very important and very powerful evidence,” McGreal said.
Our best Omaha staff photos of January 2021
402-444-1127, @reecereports