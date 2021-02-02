Critics and public health experts weigh in on extending Omaha's mask mandate

"I sincerely believe that our local governing bodies can recommend reasonable guidelines to all our citizenry," she said, but she opposes a mandate.

Others, who live outside of Omaha in cities like Blair and Dunbar, said they no longer shop in the city because of uncomfortable encounters.

Several parents of young children, many of whom tagged along with mom or dad to the council meeting, said they're worried that masks may hinder their kids' social, emotional and language development.

"These kids will never get these years back," Mary Duarte said.

But Sara Kohen, a proponent of masking who is running for the District 7 City Council seat, said children's education is why a mask mandate is so important, in addition to saving lives and preventing illness.

"We need our elected officials to put politics aside, listen to the science and extend the mask mandate so we can keep our kids learning and teachers teaching without taking unnecessary risks," she said.

Councilman Ben Gray said he plans to support the mandate's extension. Since the pandemic started, he said he has attended several funerals of friends.