Dancing for joy: Women thrilled to see Kamala Harris 'at the big table'

Vicky Muli, who came to the U.S. from Uganda almost 20 years ago, agreed.

She said every woman should be excited about policies that will be more women-centric.

“For the longest time, women and girls have been relegated to second class,’’ she said.

Muli said her nieces and the girls she mentors are excited about seeing someone who looks like them — it opens pathways they never thought were possible. But her sons, Amani and Hekima, are thrilled as well.

“They saw someone who looks like their mother,’’ she said.

Jannette Taylor, who works in the nonprofit field, said she feels a glimmer of hope about Harris’ election as vice president.

She didn’t agree with all of Biden’s or Harris’ policies when they served in the Senate. But she hopes that they’ve become aware of how their policies negatively affected communities of color and will work to address those issues.

“There are lots of young girls who are people of color wearing T-shirts that say, ‘My vice president looks like me,’ ” Taylor said. “It’s heartwarming to see that.’’