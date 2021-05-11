Danny Begley poised to join City Council representing downtown, midtown

The flyer was based on a November online political forum hosted by NOISE, a North-Omaha based news website. At the forum, candidates were asked, "Do you support defunding the police?" Watkins hesitated before slowly shifting to a thumbs-up.

Watkins later told The World-Herald that she believes candidates can be pro-law enforcement and still be open to a broader conversation about what makes a community safe. Begley, who was not at the forum, said he did not know about the flyer before it went out.

On Tuesday, Begley said he didn't know if the flyer played a role in the race. Instead, he focused on the nine mailers that he did send out that had positive messaging and were issue-oriented.

"I concentrate on the things I can control. Those are the mailers I sent and the conversations I've had with thousands of voters at their doors from Nov. 14 until today," he said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.