Deadlines approach to register to vote in Omaha's spring primary election

The clock is ticking on Omaha residents who want to cast their vote in the city's April 6 primary election but have not yet registered to do so.

Friday is the deadline for most types of registration, including online and in person at Department of Motor Vehicles offices, state agencies and the city's public libraries. Mailed registrations must be postmarked Friday.

Voters who miss that deadline can still register in person at the Douglas County Election Commission, 12220 West Center Road, by 6 p.m. March 26.

Early ballots will begin going out Monday.

All registered voters who live within the city limits are eligible to vote in the city election.

In the primary, voters will choose among a slate of candidates running for mayor and in Omaha's seven City Council districts. The top two voter-getters in each race will advance to the May 11 general election, regardless of political affiliation.

Voters can confirm their local political districts and learn more about how to register by visiting the election commission's website, votedouglascounty.com, or by calling 402-444-8683.