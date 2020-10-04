 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deb Fischer, who attended White House ceremony last weekend, tests negative for COVID-19
0 comments
alert top story

Deb Fischer, who attended White House ceremony last weekend, tests negative for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Sen. Deb Fischer (copy) (copy) (copy)

Sen. Deb Fischer attended a White House ceremony just over a week ago for the announcement of Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. A number of people at that event have since tested positive for the virus, including President Trump.

 U.S. SENATE PHOTOGRAPHIC STUDIO

WASHINGTON — Sen. Deb Fischer and her husband have tested negative for the coronavirus.

The Nebraska Republican announced the good news via Twitter on Sunday and offered prayers for President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and everyone else affected by the virus.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., also has tested negative for the virus. Both senators attended a White House ceremony just over a week ago for the announcement of Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. A number of people at that event have since tested positive for the virus, including President Trump.

Sasse plans to work remotely from Nebraska for the next week or so despite his negative test.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said the Senate will not be back in session until Oct. 19 but has also made clear that Barrett’s confirmation will proceed.

Photos: Vice President Pence visits Carter Lake

joe.morton@owh.com, twitter.com/MortonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Politics/Washington D.C.

Joseph Morton is The World-Herald Washington Bureau Chief. Morton joined The World-Herald in 1999 and has been reporting from Washington for the newspaper since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @MortonOWH. Email:joseph.morton@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert