Deb Fischer, who attended White House ceremony last weekend, tests negative for COVID-19

Sen. Deb Fischer attended a White House ceremony just over a week ago for the announcement of Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. A number of people at that event have since tested positive for the virus, including President Trump.
U.S. SENATE PHOTOGRAPHIC STUDIO
WASHINGTON — Sen. Deb Fischer and her husband have tested negative for the coronavirus.
The Nebraska Republican announced the good news via Twitter on Sunday and offered prayers for President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and everyone else affected by the virus.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., also
has tested negative for the virus. Both senators attended a White House ceremony just over a week ago for the announcement of Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. A number of people at that event have since tested positive for the virus, including President Trump.
Sasse plans to work remotely from Nebraska for the next week or so despite his negative test.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said the Senate will not be back in session until Oct. 19 but has also made clear that Barrett’s confirmation will proceed.
Photos: Vice President Pence visits Carter Lake
Pence visits Carter Lake
Vice President Mike Pence arrives at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. The vice president also spoke at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, as part of a “Make America Great Again!” campaign event.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
Vice President Mike Pence arrives at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. The vice president also spoke at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, Iowa as part of a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
Vice President Mike Pence arrives at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. The vice president spoke at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, Iowa as part of a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
Vice President Mike Pence puts on a face mask once arriving at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. The vice president spoke at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, Iowa as part of a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
Dan Dawson, an Iowa state senator, greets Vice President Mike Pence as he arrives at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. The vice president spoke at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, Iowa as part of a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, arrives with Vice President Mike Pence at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. The vice president spoke at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, Iowa as part of a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
Air Force Two and Vice President Mike Pence arrive at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. The vice president spoke at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, Iowa as part of a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, Iowa as part of a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, takes off his face mask before speaking ahead of Vice President Mike Pence at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, Iowa as part of a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
A Trump supporter listens as Vice President Mike Pence speaks at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, Iowa as part of a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, speaks before Vice President Mike Pence at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, Iowa as part of a “Make America Great Again!” campaign event on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, speaks before Vice President Mike Pence at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, Iowa as part of a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
David Young, a former Iowa congressman who’s in a close race this year with Rep. Cindy Axne to reclaim his former seat, introduces Vice President Mike Pence at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator in Carter Lake.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
David Young, a former Iowa congressman, introduces Vice President Mike Pence at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, Iowa as part of a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
Vice President Mike Pence walks to the stage to speak at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator in Carter Lake, as part of a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
Vice President Mike Pence arrives at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, Iowa as part of a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
Vice President Mike Pence greets David Young, a former Iowa congressman, who introduced him at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, Iowa as part of a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
Vice President Mike Pence greets the crowd at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, Iowa as part of a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
A Trump supporter raises her fist as Vice President Mike Pence speaks at PVS Structures in Carter Lake.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, Iowa as part of a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, Iowa as part of a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
A supporter takes photos as Vice President Mike Pence speaks at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake as part of a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, Iowa as part of a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
Supporters listen as Vice President Mike Pence speaks at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, Iowa as part of a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, Iowa as part of a “Make America Great Again!” campaign event on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
Security watches from the side of the room as Vice President Mike Pence speaks at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, Iowa as part of a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
Supporters cheer as Vice President Mike Pence speaks at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator in Carter Lake, on Thursday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, Iowa, as part of a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event on Thursday, Oct. 01, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
Vice President Mike Pence greets people in the crowd after speaking at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, Iowa as part of a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event on Thursday, Oct. 01, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
Supporters walk out of the room after Vice President Mike Pence spoke at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, Iowa as part of a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
Supporters walk out of the room after Vice President Mike Pence spoke at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, Iowa as part of a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
Supporters walk out of the room after Vice President Mike Pence speaks at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, Iowa as part of a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
Vice President Mike Pence leaves Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. The vice president spoke at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, Iowa as part of a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pence visits Carter Lake
Vice President Mike Pence leaves Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. The vice president spoke at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, Iowa as part of a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.