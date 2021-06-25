Deborah Ward named executive director of Omaha Convention and Visitors Bureau

Deborah Ward, who has served as the interim director of the Omaha Convention and Visitors Bureau since July 2020, has been promoted to executive director of the bureau.

"During the most challenging year for the tourism and hospitality businesses, Deb managed the OCVB and did a tremendous job," Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said Friday in a prepared statement. "She is innovative, connected and respected, qualities I believe are critical to this position."

In her 14 years with the organization, the city said, Ward has developed marketing campaigns targeting convention planners and led an effort to target Kansas City, Des Moines, Minneapolis and Sioux Falls with the bureau's advertising message, resulting in a 25% increase in visits from these cities before the pandemic.

Ward's annual salary will be $180,000.