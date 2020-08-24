Democrat Chris Janicek to debate Ben Sasse in Senate race; Brad Ashford mulls write-in run

Nebraska’s already odd Senate race took another strange turn Monday with the announcement of a debate between a sitting Republican senator, Ben Sasse, and a Democrat disavowed by his own party, Chris Janicek.
Then, in a surprising twist, a former Omaha-area Democratic congressman, Brad Ashford, announced that he might run as a write-in candidate if needed.
Janicek cemented his intention to stay in the race Monday by agreeing to the debate, which will be just days after the Sept. 1 deadline for him to quit and be replaced on the ballot by another Democrat.
The Nebraska Democratic Party has demanded that he quit the race after he sent lewd texts about the campaign’s fundraising director.
Janicek’s campaign said he won’t step down. He and Sasse are set to debate at 7 p.m. on Sept. 4 on Nebraska Educational Television, with no other candidates present, participants said.
Ashford told The World-Herald that he’s prepared to run as a write-in candidate if Janicek’s name remains on the ballot.
Janicek’s decision to stay in the race likely pushes out the party’s first choice to replace him, Alisha Shelton, an Omaha mental health practitioner who finished third in May’s Democratic primary.
Her name can’t appear on the ballot if Janicek stays in the race. And Shelton is barred from running as a write-in candidate because she lost in the primary.
State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha said Democrats should support Shelton, even if those votes won’t officially count, because Shelton “is an important voice who represents the future of the Democratic Party in Nebraska.”
Ashford said Monday that he remains supportive of Shelton’s campaign and that he hopes that Janicek will do the right thing and get out of the race so Shelton can run.
But if Janicek doesn’t remove himself, Ashford plans to hold a press conference on Aug. 31 to announce his write-in run.
“At this stage of my career, I can’t leave the system of governance in such a mess for my children and grandchildren,” he said. “If we don’t learn to govern, our democracy is at stake.”
Shelton's campaign declined to comment.
Jane Kleeb, chairwoman of the Nebraska Democratic Party, expressed frustration that NET would hold a Senate debate without allowing a candidate backed by the Democratic Party to participate.
She called the network’s decision to exclude the party’s write-in candidate a “disservice to voters” and said Janicek does not represent the party’s values.
NET general manager Mark Leonard, responding to a reporter’s question, said the network only includes candidates in its debates that are on the ballot.
Janicek, an Omaha baker, sent a sexually explicit group text on June 4 to at least five people, including the fundraising director, who subsequently filed a complaint with the state party.
His text messages said the group needed to “get her laid,” referring to the fundraising director, a woman, and suggested possibly paying people to perform sex acts with her.
The woman quit the campaign, and in comments to The World-Herald, she described being “absolutely mortified” by Janicek’s texts and said she had never been spoken about like that in a professional setting.
Janicek has apologized to the woman in writing and in person, but he’s also criticized her for coming forward with other details of their interactions that he disputes.
In November, Janicek will be making a long-shot bid to unseat Sasse, one of the Senate GOP’s loudest critics of President Donald Trump, though he muted some of his criticisms this spring while facing a primary opponent who publicly questioned his loyalty to the president.
Janicek said that he will focus his debate message on health care and that he’s “interested to hear what (Sasse) says he’s accomplished in health care for Nebraskans.”
Sasse campaign spokesman Taylor Sliva said Sasse looks forward to laying out the choice for Nebraska’s conservative Senate voters, “civics vs. socialism.”
Janicek said he welcomed Ashford to the race. Sasse’s campaign and the state GOP did not comment on his expression of interest. Kleeb declined to confirm whether Ashford is the party’s preferred write-in candidate.
Political observers say Nebraska is unlikely to elect a Democrat to the Senate, even without the controversy over Janicek’s texts. Registered Republicans outnumber Democrats by more than 200,000 statewide.
But Janicek’s refusal to quit deprives the state party the opportunity to put a different Democrat on the ballot, said Paul Landow, a political science professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
And the public, including many who will vote by mail early, will see their first and perhaps only debate of the Senate campaign with Sasse and a Democratic candidate whom the party doesn’t support.
“It means less overall interest in the election, and that’s unfortunate,” Landow said.
Ryan Hamilton, executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party, said Democrats should’ve done a better job of vetting their Senate candidate.
The party “should’ve known that Chris Janicek was an exceptionally flawed candidate,” he said.
The general election is Nov. 3.
