Democrat Chris Janicek to debate Ben Sasse in Senate race; Brad Ashford mulls write-in run

NET general manager Mark Leonard, responding to a reporter’s question, said the network only includes candidates in its debates that are on the ballot.

Janicek, an Omaha baker, sent a sexually explicit group text on June 4 to at least five people, including the fundraising director, who subsequently filed a complaint with the state party.

His text messages said the group needed to “get her laid,” referring to the fundraising director, a woman, and suggested possibly paying people to perform sex acts with her.

The woman quit the campaign, and in comments to The World-Herald, she described being “absolutely mortified” by Janicek’s texts and said she had never been spoken about like that in a professional setting.

Janicek has apologized to the woman in writing and in person, but he’s also criticized her for coming forward with other details of their interactions that he disputes.

In November, Janicek will be making a long-shot bid to unseat Sasse, one of the Senate GOP’s loudest critics of President Donald Trump, though he muted some of his criticisms this spring while facing a primary opponent who publicly questioned his loyalty to the president.