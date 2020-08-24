Democrat Chris Janicek to debate Ben Sasse in Senate race; Brad Ashford weighs write-in candidacy

The staffer quit the campaign, and in comments to The World-Herald described being “absolutely mortified” by Janicek's texts and said she had never been spoken about like that in a professional setting.

Janicek has apologized to the 30-year-old in writing and in person, but he's also criticized her for coming forward with other details of their interactions that he disputes.

In November, Janicek will be making a long-shot attempt to unseat Sasse, one of the Senate GOP's loudest critics of Trump, who muted some of his criticisms this spring while facing a primary opponent who publicly questioned his loyalty to the president.

Janicek said that he'll focus his debate message on health care and that he’s “interested to hear what (Sasse) says he’s accomplished in health care for Nebraskans.”

Sasse campaign spokesman Taylor Sliva said Sasse looks forward to laying out the choice for Nebraska’s conservative Senate voters, “civics vs. socialism.”

Political observers say Nebraska was unlikely to elect a Democrat to the Senate, even without the controversy over Janicek's texts. Registered Republicans outnumber Democrats by more than 200,000 voters statewide.