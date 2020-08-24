Democrat Chris Janicek to debate Sen. Ben Sasse, stay in Nebraska's Senate race

Jane Kleeb, chairwoman of the Nebraska Democratic Party, expressed frustration that NET would hold a Senate debate without allowing a candidate backed by the Democratic Party to participate.

She called the network’s decision to exclude the party’s yet-to-be-announced write-in candidate a “disservice to voters” and said Janicek does not represent the party’s values.

NET officials did not immediately return calls seeking comment on why the debate was being limited to Janicek and Sasse.

Janicek, an Omaha baker, sent a sexually explicit group text on June 4 to at least five people, including a female campaign staffer who subsequently filed a complaint with the state party.

His text messages said the group needed to “get her laid,” referring to the female staffer, and suggested possibly paying people to perform sex acts with her.

The staffer quit the campaign, and in comments to The World-Herald described being “absolutely mortified” by Janicek's texts and said she had never been spoken about like that in a professional setting.

Janicek has apologized to the 30-year-old in writing and in person, but he's also criticized her for coming forward with other details of their interactions that he disputes.