Democrat Chris Janicek to debate Sen. Ben Sasse, stay in Nebraska's Senate race

Embattled candidate Chris Janicek cemented his intention to stay in Nebraska’s Senate race, despite being disavowed by the Democratic Party for lewd texts he sent to a campaign staffer.
On Monday, Janicek and U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse agreed to a Sept. 4 debate at 7 p.m. on Nebraska Educational Television, with no other candidates present.
Janicek’s debate decision means he's staying in the race beyond the Sept. 1 deadline to withdraw and be replaced on the ballot by another Democratic candidate. Janicek will be listed as the party’s nominee on ballots in November.
His move also likely pushes out the party’s first choice to replace him, Democrat Alisha Shelton, an Omaha mental health practitioner who finished third in May's Democratic primary.
Her name can't appear on the ballot if Janicek stays in the race. And Shelton is barred from running as a write-in candidate because she lost in the primary.
Shelton offered no immediate comment.
This likely leaves the Nebraska Democratic Party pursuing a Plan C, supporting a write-in candidate, though state party officials have not yet said who that would be.
Jane Kleeb, chairwoman of the Nebraska Democratic Party, expressed frustration that NET would hold a Senate debate without allowing a candidate backed by the Democratic Party to participate.
She called the network’s decision to exclude the party’s yet-to-be-announced write-in candidate a “disservice to voters” and said Janicek does not represent the party’s values.
NET officials did not immediately return calls seeking comment on why the debate was being limited to Janicek and Sasse.
Janicek, an Omaha baker, sent a sexually explicit group text on June 4 to at least five people, including a female campaign staffer who subsequently filed a complaint with the state party.
His text messages said the group needed to “get her laid,” referring to the female staffer, and suggested possibly paying people to perform sex acts with her.
The staffer quit the campaign, and in comments to The World-Herald described being “absolutely mortified” by Janicek's texts and said she had never been spoken about like that in a professional setting.
Janicek has apologized to the 30-year-old in writing and in person, but he's also criticized her for coming forward with other details of their interactions that he disputes.
In November, Janicek will be making a long-shot attempt to unseat Sasse, one of the Senate GOP's loudest critics of Trump, who muted some of his criticisms this spring while facing a primary opponent who publicly questioned his loyalty to the president.
Janicek said that he'll focus his debate message on health care and that he’s “interested to hear what (Sasse) says he’s accomplished in health care for Nebraskans.”
Sasse campaign spokesman Taylor Sliva said Sasse looks forward to laying out the choice for Nebraska’s conservative Senate voters, “civics vs. socialism.”
Political observers say Nebraska was unlikely to elect a Democrat to the Senate, even without the controversy over Janicek's texts. Registered Republicans outnumber Democrats by more than 200,000 voters statewide.
But Janicek’s refusal to quit deprived Democrats of the opportunity to put a different Democrat on the ballot, said Paul Landow, a political science professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
And the public, including many who will vote by mail early, will see their first and perhaps only debate of the Senate campaign with Sasse and a Democratic candidate who the party doesn’t support.
“It means less overall interest in the election, and that’s unfortunate,” Landow said.
Nebraska’s general election is Nov. 3.
aaron.sanderford@owh.com, 402-444-1135,
